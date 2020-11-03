What are codes?

ghostish I asked this in another topic but the thread seems to have disappeared into the abyss and I never got my answer. Don't mistake this for asking/begging for codes, I just want to know what is the purpose of them and how to obtain them. This wasn't covered in the tutorial as far as I remember and I've been unable to find any information about it.

MookGamer I think codes are given out on their various platforms occasionally like facebook, discord, twitter. Also, used for special events like this Halloween thingy. Apparently we're supposed to try and find three codes hidden around the gamehag website and the first one to do so will get 50,000 sg. Not sure where to start though.