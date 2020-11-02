Can't claim steam chest?

I tried to claim the steam chest for today and it said I could only claim it once every 24 hours, but there was no timer on it before then and after trying to claim it there was a timer for 1d+ on it. I have no chest for today and a 1d timer now for nothing. I think this is a bug. Does anyone else have this issue or is it just me?

ghostish

I could swear I'd already responded to this, but no it wasn't that. I mean when I went to claim it, there was no timer, I clicked check to get the chest, and it saida chest can only be received every 24 hours. After that it showed a 1d+ timer on it, and the popup when clicking it on the chests page had the check button changed to a red block of text saying a chest can only be received once every 24 hours, as if I had got the chest (though the timer should have been 23h+ instead of 1d+ so something was wrong even so). There were no chests in my inventory at all after that, I couldn't try to open it because I didn't get it. Nevertheless I managed to get the chest today fine so idk what happened yesterday but I missed out on that chest and the giveaway for Zball II that required opening a steam chest as a task.

