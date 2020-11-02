puujekk
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem437 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPaulTran: thanks so much
AdminSwirfty: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
Can't claim steam chest?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 06:04 AM

I tried to claim the steam chest for today and it said I could only claim it once every 24 hours, but there was no timer on it before then and after trying to claim it there was a timer for 1d+ on it. I have no chest for today and a 1d timer now for nothing. I think this is a bug. Does anyone else have this issue or is it just me?
ron7 avatar

ron7

November 2, 2020 at 08:10 AM

I think it's just a visual bug or something along the lines of that, I'd get a 16 hour timer on my steam chest every time I open it in the morning but after a couple of hours the timer goes
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 08:19 AM

No it's not that, I didn't open the chest because I didn't get it when I tried to claim it.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 3, 2020 at 05:51 AM

I could swear I'd already responded to this, but no it wasn't that. I mean when I went to claim it, there was no timer, I clicked check to get the chest, and it saida chest can only be received every 24 hours. After that it showed a 1d+ timer on it, and the popup when clicking it on the chests page had the check button changed to a red block of text saying a chest can only be received once every 24 hours, as if I had got the chest (though the timer should have been 23h+ instead of 1d+ so something was wrong even so). There were no chests in my inventory at all after that, I couldn't try to open it because I didn't get it. Nevertheless I managed to get the chest today fine so idk what happened yesterday but I missed out on that chest and the giveaway for Zball II that required opening a steam chest as a task.
