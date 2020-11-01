GameHag App

PersephoneKore I wanna know if I am the only one who cannot get the reward via app on mobile as I did many of them but when I use the button "get" there is just a blank page... still waiting for tech team to answer the ticket.

ghostish Which reward are you trying to get? I just started trying out the app recently so I have no idea. Maybe try using the website on your mobile browser for now? I've heard the app can be a bit buggy for some things.



pollyannapollyanna pc uygulamasından daha pratik uygulamasınıda kullandım ama yaptığım görevleri kabul etmedi pc de de yapacak pek fazla görev yok

pollyannapollyanna mobil uygulamasında dilimize çevirmiyor makaleleri okuyorum pek bir şey anlayamıyorum pc den kullanmak daha güzel





PersephoneKore I tried for Lords Mobile, Castle Clash and Harvest Land. None of them give me anything when I press get a blank page is opening and nothing happen. :/

Yaay i got reward from the app...





Yaay gave 5 gems yay