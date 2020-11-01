Rain

GameHag App

PersephoneKore avatar

PersephoneKore

November 1, 2020 at 11:39 PM

I wanna know if I am the only one who cannot get the reward via app on mobile as I did many of them but when I use the button "get" there is just a blank page... still waiting for tech team to answer the ticket.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 06:33 AM

Which reward are you trying to get? I just started trying out the app recently so I have no idea. Maybe try using the website on your mobile browser for now? I've heard the app can be a bit buggy for some things.
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 02:55 PM

pc uygulamasından daha pratik uygulamasınıda kullandım ama yaptığım görevleri kabul etmedi pc de de yapacak pek fazla görev yok
pollyannapollyanna avatar

pollyannapollyanna

November 2, 2020 at 02:56 PM

mobil uygulamasında dilimize çevirmiyor makaleleri okuyorum pek bir şey anlayamıyorum pc den kullanmak daha güzel

PersephoneKore avatar

PersephoneKore

November 2, 2020 at 04:34 PM

I tried for Lords Mobile, Castle Clash and Harvest Land. None of them give me anything when I press get a blank page is opening and nothing happen. :/
Yaay avatar

Yaay

November 2, 2020 at 04:47 PM

i got reward from the app...

Yaay avatar

Yaay

November 2, 2020 at 04:48 PM

gave 5 gems yay
GudrsBebrs avatar

GudrsBebrs

November 2, 2020 at 05:33 PM

got me some gems
