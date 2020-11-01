How to use my Prepaid Mastercard ?

Alphinel Hi, I ordered a prepaid mastercard and i got a code of this format " 0000-0000-0000-0000" , where i can use it please ?

Aadiaadi24 search it on google





Aadiaadi24 simple answer

Aadiaadi24 simple answer

KortneeVickers online is the best way. most stores wont use just numbers. just type that code in the card number and they should of sent an expiration date and 3 digit security code thats normally on the back of cards.

Alphinel the code dosn't look like a card number , it contain letter (sometime like this " 00E0-5QEE6-CA54 ") .







ghostish I think you need use that code to register on the mastercard website which will then give you the card details to use in transactions online. There should have been instructions sent with the code for where to register, but if not check the mastercard website for your region. If all else fails, try contact support via Misty or the discord, you might get better answers.



NikolaJanev Does anyone ordered this card or Visa maybe? I want to use on Fiverr (is my priority) but maybe from amazon oor our home stores if they accept this type of card to buy items online? Like phones, components etc?

JohnYKism go to prepaiddigitalsolutions.com, and follow the guide there...



ghostish I haven't had one myself, but from when I looked into them a while back you can use them online where debit cards are accepted, You can't use it to pay for an amount larger than what is on the card so use the balance wisely, maybe use it to top up your balance/credit on a site if possible. You may have issues using it on steam since steam checks to make sure your card details match your region somehow to prevent bypassing region locks.



Alphinel I know it's like paysafecard ,but it is possible to transfer to paypal ?



NikolaJanev Try Amazon, Ebay etc, or sites that accept Mastercard. I also save money for this. I will try it on Fiverr because i need some assets for my game, i will let you know soon as possible or PM me and let me know please, i am interested.



Alphinel They only give you a code that look like this "BCQL-9861A1-69A12" and i didn't receive any expiration date or the 3 code behind the card , so i can't use it and i don't know how i can use it



Alphinel I don't think i activated the card , which site i can do that ?



jpc5815 many websites will not accept your prepaid mastercard but you can transfer the money to Paypal

Alphinel the website bug a lot but it worked ! thank you !



Alphinel another question , is it possible to transfer the money to paypal ? i'm not talking about linking the card to paypal but to transfer it



syndrakes I read something like you can use some sites to transfer it to your main account, since the prepaids can't transfer own its own. They say it takes 2$ or less. If you find a way, please let me know - I'll do it too.

Alphinel ok i found a way without any fee , create another paypal account and send your money linked with your prepaid card to this new account then send back the money .

