How to use my Prepaid Mastercard ?

Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 1, 2020 at 09:01 PM

Hi, I ordered a prepaid mastercard and i got a code of this format " 0000-0000-0000-0000" , where i can use it please ?
Aadiaadi24 avatar

Aadiaadi24

November 1, 2020 at 09:40 PM

search it on google

Aadiaadi24 avatar

Aadiaadi24

November 1, 2020 at 09:41 PM

simple answer
Aadiaadi24 avatar

Aadiaadi24

November 1, 2020 at 09:41 PM

simple answer
KortneeVickers avatar

KortneeVickers

November 1, 2020 at 09:58 PM

online is the best way. most stores wont use just numbers. just type that code in the card number and they should of sent an expiration date and 3 digit security code thats normally on the back of cards.
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 1, 2020 at 10:17 PM

the code dosn't look like a card number , it contain letter (sometime like this " 00E0-5QEE6-CA54 ") .


ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 07:28 AM

I think you need use that code to register on the mastercard website which will then give you the card details to use in transactions online. There should have been instructions sent with the code for where to register, but if not check the mastercard website for your region. If all else fails, try contact support via Misty or the discord, you might get better answers.
NikolaJanev avatar

NikolaJanev

November 3, 2020 at 12:18 AM

Does anyone ordered this card or Visa maybe? I want to use on Fiverr (is my priority) but maybe from amazon oor our home stores if they accept this type of card to buy items online? Like phones, components etc?
JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

November 3, 2020 at 12:31 AM

go to prepaiddigitalsolutions.com, and follow the guide there...
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 3, 2020 at 06:17 AM

I haven't had one myself, but from when I looked into them a while back you can use them online where debit cards are accepted, You can't use it to pay for an amount larger than what is on the card so use the balance wisely, maybe use it to top up your balance/credit on a site if possible. You may have issues using it on steam since steam checks to make sure your card details match your region somehow to prevent bypassing region locks.
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 4, 2020 at 02:03 AM

I know it's like paysafecard ,but it is possible to transfer to paypal ?
NikolaJanev avatar

NikolaJanev

November 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM

Try Amazon, Ebay etc, or sites that accept Mastercard. I also save money for this. I will try it on Fiverr because i need some assets for my game, i will let you know soon as possible or PM me and let me know please, i am interested.
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 5, 2020 at 12:31 AM

They only give you a code that look like this "BCQL-9861A1-69A12" and i didn't receive any expiration date or the 3 code behind the card , so i can't use it and i don't know how i can use it
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 5, 2020 at 01:44 AM

I don't think i activated the card , which site i can do that ?
jpc5815 avatar

jpc5815

November 5, 2020 at 03:32 PM

many websites will not accept your prepaid mastercard but you can transfer the money to Paypal
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 6, 2020 at 02:01 AM

the website bug a lot but it worked ! thank you !
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 10, 2020 at 02:53 AM

another question , is it possible to transfer the money to paypal ? i'm not talking about linking the card to paypal but to transfer it
syndrakes avatar

syndrakes

November 12, 2020 at 07:21 AM

I read something like you can use some sites to transfer it to your main account, since the prepaids can't transfer own its own. They say it takes 2$ or less. If you find a way, please let me know - I'll do it too.
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 12, 2020 at 08:16 PM

ok i found a way without any fee , create another paypal account and send your money linked with your prepaid card to this new account then send back the money .
Alphinel avatar

Alphinel

November 13, 2020 at 01:37 AM

i found another way without any fee , create another paypal account then send your money to this new account then send back to your main account .
