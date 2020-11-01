Bleach Anime And Games

Cloudway Hi guys i am a fan of the bleach franchise, did you enjoyed the anime or the games ? Feel free to share your thoughts, in my case i enjoyed both the anime and the games , not to mention the manga which is very popular amongst the users.

StitchMouth I want to start the anime Bleach, but i want to know a little bit about the anime before i start. Since i'm trying to balance my free time and the time i study, do yall have anything i should know aboout Bleach, or if i should try a different anime?

Rayen008 I love anime like Naruto and one piece

abdullah_masood Bleach is an anime like naruto and one piece