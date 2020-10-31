Rain

Is the frog/toad system finally got removed ?

LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 31, 2020 at 06:04 PM

I haven't been in the website for more than a month because of the frog system, It was really hard to complete tasks because of my country restrictions but today I checked the website again and I found that the frog system isn't there anymore, did it got deleted ? or is it just because of the Halloween event ?
CUrsEdCoOkIe avatar

CUrsEdCoOkIe

October 31, 2020 at 06:10 PM

it seems to be temporarily removed for the event or it got completely removed due to the backlash it made
lukasogelias avatar

lukasogelias

October 31, 2020 at 09:39 PM

yeah bc i still have my magic barrier
Youth_GamR avatar

Youth_GamR

October 31, 2020 at 10:51 PM

it's still here for me unfortunately ;-;
ron7 avatar

ron7

November 1, 2020 at 10:36 AM

:thinking:It's removed? But i still have it tho
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

November 1, 2020 at 11:10 AM

still 6 days to go bois to become toad
Amazingsalt_Z avatar

Amazingsalt_Z

November 1, 2020 at 11:11 AM

me too I still have it
salemgirl12 avatar

salemgirl12

November 1, 2020 at 01:18 PM

In most cases appear on mobile smart/tablet only.
tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

November 1, 2020 at 04:56 PM

mine says 3 days to become a frog

tarrop12345 avatar

tarrop12345

November 1, 2020 at 04:57 PM

but its really hard to complete tasks. i somehow managed to compete 1 task over a week. i hope that they remove the frog system.
kneekoo avatar

kneekoo

November 1, 2020 at 10:22 PM

Interesting, I just booted into an older OS that had Gamehag open in a browser tab and I noticed there's no toad, and the system last took soul gems from me 18 days ago. Just check your notifications for that.

To me, it looks like the crappy toad system is gone, but I didn't get 5 soul gems for logging in, like we got before. It's also strange that there's no official news about all of this.

If I strictly look at what's going on, I can assume that the toad system is gone, and we no longer get gems for the daily login. But considering the toad system also affected other tasks, like writing articles and so on, I'd rather wait for official info before resuming activity here. Sure, I could open a ticket, but if they don't care to make an official announcement, I don't feel like doing anything here. I'll just keep refreshing every now and then.

Cheers, everyone! o/
kneekoo avatar

kneekoo

November 4, 2020 at 04:29 PM

Well I have news. Today I got "+5 daily login". Let's see how this goes. Hopefully the pre-frog system will return.
kerem57k avatar

kerem57k

November 4, 2020 at 04:53 PM

Hayır if only
Krysg78 avatar

Krysg78

November 4, 2020 at 05:33 PM

Yes I should be a frog but am not now, was a bad system anyways, glad I got my +5 again. wish they’d except my completed task.
Tontsa avatar

Tontsa

November 4, 2020 at 05:59 PM

Its still in the mobile app but I havent seen it anywhere else
Guildsman avatar

Guildsman

November 4, 2020 at 06:05 PM

im a toad lmao...
ladyhawk avatar

ladyhawk

November 4, 2020 at 11:36 PM

it's gone for me, hope it stays gone.
AdaaaaamSK avatar

AdaaaaamSK

November 4, 2020 at 11:48 PM

misty i lil bi

AdaaaaamSK avatar

AdaaaaamSK

November 4, 2020 at 11:49 PM

no no dont touch me there this is my no no square

Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

November 5, 2020 at 12:05 AM

Thank god, i hated the frog toad system anyways.
bublu0p avatar

bublu0p

November 5, 2020 at 02:36 AM

I haven't been in the website for more than a month because of the frog system, It was really hard to complete tasks because of my country restrictions but today I checked the website again and I found that the frog system isn't there anymore, did it got deleted ? or is it just because of the Halloween event ?
i really want to knoe
Sumirex avatar

Sumirex

November 5, 2020 at 07:48 AM

I don't have any frogss
BIBOLOX2584 avatar

BIBOLOX2584

November 5, 2020 at 08:14 AM

yOU KNOW ANY PROMOCODES?
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 5, 2020 at 10:20 AM

I only joined less than a a week ago but on the right it says I have 5 days until I become a frog. Not sure what you mean?
Zaidi45 avatar

Zaidi45

November 5, 2020 at 12:45 PM

I think its gone. Good to see they removed it because most of their active users were unhappy.
