I haven't been in the website for more than a month because of the frog system, It was really hard to complete tasks because of my country restrictions but today I checked the website again and I found that the frog system isn't there anymore, did it got deleted ?
or is it just because of the Halloween event ?
it seems to be temporarily removed for the event or it got completely removed due to the backlash it made
yeah bc i still have my magic barrier
it's still here for me unfortunately ;-;
:thinking:It's removed? But i still have it tho
still 6 days to go bois to become toad
In most cases appear on mobile smart/tablet only.
mine says 3 days to become a frog
but its really hard to complete tasks. i somehow managed to compete 1 task over a week. i hope that they remove the frog system.
Interesting, I just booted into an older OS that had Gamehag open in a browser tab and I noticed there's no toad, and the system last took soul gems from me 18 days ago. Just check your notifications for that.
To me, it looks like the crappy toad system is gone, but I didn't get 5 soul gems for logging in, like we got before. It's also strange that there's no official news about all of this.
If I strictly look at what's going on, I can assume that the toad system is gone, and we no longer get gems for the daily login. But considering the toad system also affected other tasks, like writing articles and so on, I'd rather wait for official info before resuming activity here. Sure, I could open a ticket, but if they don't care to make an official announcement, I don't feel like doing anything here. I'll just keep refreshing every now and then.
Cheers, everyone! o/
Well I have news. Today I got "+5 daily login". Let's see how this goes. Hopefully the pre-frog system will return.
Yes I should be a frog but am not now, was a bad system anyways, glad I got my +5 again.
wish they’d except my completed task.
Its still in the mobile app but I havent seen it anywhere else
it's gone for me, hope it stays gone.
Thank god, i hated the frog toad system anyways.
i really want to knoe
I only joined less than a a week ago but on the right it says I have 5 days until I become a frog. Not sure what you mean?
I think its gone. Good to see they removed it because most of their active users were unhappy.