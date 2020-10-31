Is the frog/toad system finally got removed ?

LonelySpirit I haven't been in the website for more than a month because of the frog system, It was really hard to complete tasks because of my country restrictions but today I checked the website again and I found that the frog system isn't there anymore, did it got deleted ? or is it just because of the Halloween event ?

CUrsEdCoOkIe it seems to be temporarily removed for the event or it got completely removed due to the backlash it made

lukasogelias yeah bc i still have my magic barrier

Youth_GamR it's still here for me unfortunately ;-;

ron7 :thinking:It's removed? But i still have it tho

Amazingsalt_Z still 6 days to go bois to become toad

Amazingsalt_Z me too I still have it

salemgirl12 In most cases appear on mobile smart/tablet only.

tarrop12345 mine says 3 days to become a frog





tarrop12345 but its really hard to complete tasks. i somehow managed to compete 1 task over a week. i hope that they remove the frog system.

kneekoo Interesting, I just booted into an older OS that had Gamehag open in a browser tab and I noticed there's no toad, and the system last took soul gems from me 18 days ago. Just check your notifications for that.



To me, it looks like the crappy toad system is gone, but I didn't get 5 soul gems for logging in, like we got before. It's also strange that there's no official news about all of this.



If I strictly look at what's going on, I can assume that the toad system is gone, and we no longer get gems for the daily login. But considering the toad system also affected other tasks, like writing articles and so on, I'd rather wait for official info before resuming activity here. Sure, I could open a ticket, but if they don't care to make an official announcement, I don't feel like doing anything here. I'll just keep refreshing every now and then.



Cheers, everyone! o/

kneekoo Well I have news. Today I got "+5 daily login". Let's see how this goes. Hopefully the pre-frog system will return.

kerem57k Hayır if only

Krysg78 Yes I should be a frog but am not now, was a bad system anyways, glad I got my +5 again. wish they’d except my completed task.

Tontsa Its still in the mobile app but I havent seen it anywhere else

Guildsman im a toad lmao...

ladyhawk it's gone for me, hope it stays gone.

AdaaaaamSK misty i lil bi





AdaaaaamSK no no dont touch me there this is my no no square





Oliver25 Thank god, i hated the frog toad system anyways.

bublu0p I haven't been in the website for more than a month because of the frog system, It was really hard to complete tasks because of my country restrictions but today I checked the website again and I found that the frog system isn't there anymore, did it got deleted ? or is it just because of the Halloween event ?

i really want to knoe

Sumirex I don't have any frogss

BIBOLOX2584 yOU KNOW ANY PROMOCODES?

ghostish I only joined less than a a week ago but on the right it says I have 5 days until I become a frog. Not sure what you mean?

