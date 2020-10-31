It is better that GAMEHAG to add adult games?

salemgirl12 A very good possibility to have huge earnings, both site and users, it is to add adult +18 games.

LonelySpirit Of course not, why do you think this would be a good idea ? Most of the users here are less than 18 years old

salemgirl12 And for that users UNDER 18 yo, the huge violence it is better? Could be a section only for adults. Also, that users under 18yo, have already access to adult content elsewhere. More, this is a site only for trading. Does that users under 18yo have the right to trade? You think that users under 18yo STOLE money from parents to spend here?

johnCC It is better to have an ,,adult only,, section here. This will bring to us more earnings and also for gamehag.

anaqueen21 Child have to have acces only to minigames section. We need more posibility for earning. This site it is not for under 18yo users. This is a bussiness, not a place only for those under 18yo.

ghostish I'm indifferent, but I do think having the choice is good. Kids can totally get those games elsewhere and probably easier. Many of the tasks aren't really possible for children to complete alone.



karan_upadhayay most kids are not here to be barred coz of the age restrictions





camiblaho what are u guys ok

camiblaho there are a lot ofchildren here lol

WUG88 Why would I want adult games on here? Some of us aren't into that Naughty garbage on here if that's what you're aiming for. I don't wanna be forced into playing a Naughty Adult Game just to earn some SG. :/ As others mentioned... there's children on here. Also, the age thing... People/children could lie about their age just to get access to the adult section. So... the age restriction won't matter much.

jade_jasper_lovidad yes i guess hmm if they add adult games what will happens

sleighnmgu Good idea. Maybe gamehag would accept it.

AnduRo cant wait for my computer to 40985948948948 STDs (somehow) from *** sketchy websites

BoutStarTM there is nutaku for that... Gamehag being made by Mindy probably won't have adult games... And i like it like that...

MookGamer Yeah, an adult section never stopped anyone from entering. Just look at the average age at which kids start watching on the hub, it's 10. Also, I don't think many 18+ games exist and need the help of gamehag to get popular. Nutaku is one, and is honestly so popular they pull in more money than most mobile games. Gamehag does have "Kingdom wars Game of Lust" which isn't exactly an adult game but does include mature content.

RocketYuri Well, shouldn't they just add an age verification system where if your 18+ it would let you in?

Bastian901 maybe maybe they are going u know 18+ earning more money

AnduRo MookGamer Sourse?





jpc5815 the better way to improve Gamehag is removing sections like Roblox and Fortnite, full of spam and repetitive topics

KilluaZoldyck23 I think they wont cause they are 13+ users like me

xpatsx definitely .. somewhere in the page that says 18+ complete with disclaimers and warnings and all that cautions for the minor *wink

