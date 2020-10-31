Rain

Gem875

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
Sign in to start chatting

20

0/160

Back to General Discussions

It is better that GAMEHAG to add adult games?

salemgirl12 avatar

salemgirl12

October 31, 2020 at 02:32 PM

A very good possibility to have huge earnings, both site and users, it is to add adult +18 games.
LonelySpirit avatar

LonelySpirit

October 31, 2020 at 05:50 PM

Of course not, why do you think this would be a good idea ? Most of the users here are less than 18 years old
salemgirl12 avatar

salemgirl12

October 31, 2020 at 06:49 PM

And for that users UNDER 18 yo, the huge violence it is better? Could be a section only for adults. Also, that users under 18yo, have already access to adult content elsewhere. More, this is a site only for trading. Does that users under 18yo have the right to trade? You think that users under 18yo STOLE money from parents to spend here?
johnCC avatar

johnCC

October 31, 2020 at 06:57 PM

It is better to have an ,,adult only,, section here. This will bring to us more earnings and also for gamehag.
anaqueen21 avatar

anaqueen21

October 31, 2020 at 08:00 PM

Child have to have acces only to minigames section. We need more posibility for earning. This site it is not for under 18yo users. This is a bussiness, not a place only for those under 18yo.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 07:38 AM

I'm indifferent, but I do think having the choice is good. Kids can totally get those games elsewhere and probably easier. Many of the tasks aren't really possible for children to complete alone.
karan_upadhayay avatar

karan_upadhayay

November 2, 2020 at 11:06 AM

most kids are not here to be barred coz of the age restrictions

Faheem12345678 avatar

Faheem12345678

November 2, 2020 at 12:43 PM

can anybody tell me easy task to get most of gems

camiblaho avatar

camiblaho

November 2, 2020 at 07:35 PM

what are u guys ok
camiblaho avatar

camiblaho

November 2, 2020 at 07:35 PM

there are a lot ofchildren here lol
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

November 3, 2020 at 03:23 AM

Why would I want adult games on here? Some of us aren't into that Naughty garbage on here if that's what you're aiming for. I don't wanna be forced into playing a Naughty Adult Game just to earn some SG. :/ As others mentioned... there's children on here. Also, the age thing... People/children could lie about their age just to get access to the adult section. So... the age restriction won't matter much.
jade_jasper_lovidad avatar

jade_jasper_lovidad

November 3, 2020 at 04:02 AM

yes i guess hmm if they add adult games what will happens
sleighnmgu avatar

sleighnmgu

November 4, 2020 at 12:12 AM

Good idea. Maybe gamehag would accept it.
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 25, 2020 at 12:44 AM

cant wait for my computer to 40985948948948 STDs (somehow) from *** sketchy websites
BoutStarTM avatar

BoutStarTM

November 25, 2020 at 01:23 AM

there is nutaku for that... Gamehag being made by Mindy probably won't have adult games... And i like it like that...
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

November 25, 2020 at 06:54 AM

Yeah, an adult section never stopped anyone from entering. Just look at the average age at which kids start watching on the hub, it's 10. Also, I don't think many 18+ games exist and need the help of gamehag to get popular. Nutaku is one, and is honestly so popular they pull in more money than most mobile games. Gamehag does have "Kingdom wars Game of Lust" which isn't exactly an adult game but does include mature content.
RocketYuri avatar

RocketYuri

November 25, 2020 at 07:55 AM

Well, shouldn't they just add an age verification system where if your 18+ it would let you in?
Bastian901 avatar

Bastian901

November 25, 2020 at 08:06 AM

maybe maybe they are going u know 18+ earning more money
AnduRo avatar

AnduRo

November 26, 2020 at 01:07 AM

MookGamer Sourse?

jpc5815 avatar

jpc5815

November 26, 2020 at 05:41 AM

the better way to improve Gamehag is removing sections like Roblox and Fortnite, full of spam and repetitive topics
KilluaZoldyck23 avatar

KilluaZoldyck23

November 26, 2020 at 06:53 PM

I think they wont cause they are 13+ users like me
xpatsx avatar

xpatsx

November 26, 2020 at 07:30 PM

definitely .. somewhere in the page that says 18+ complete with disclaimers and warnings and all that cautions for the minor *wink
DanutViziteu avatar

DanutViziteu

November 27, 2020 at 12:08 AM

It is better to have an ,,adult only,, section here.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

It is better that GAMEHAG to add adult games? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag