novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
What do you think are a few underrated games that everyone should check out?

ron7 avatar

ron7

October 31, 2020 at 11:09 AM

We do play a lot of games and due to the sheer number of games available a lot of games go under our radar, but in them a few truly shine. What would be these games?
gangnam avatar

gangnam

October 31, 2020 at 02:33 PM

Pro Evolution Soccer :soccer:, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts (Anyway Konami and Square-Enix make great games - there are a lot more of them) or a perfect Czech :flag_cz:dungeon crawler - 7 mages, as a successor of Gates of Skeldal. :sunglasses:
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

November 1, 2020 at 12:05 AM

Final fantasy is not underrated. But I would like to add some indie and browser games like krunker and some other one that I forgot.
Crinx3282 avatar

Crinx3282

November 1, 2020 at 12:44 AM

I play a lot of games.
ron7 avatar

ron7

November 1, 2020 at 10:33 AM

Krunker and Mini-Royle 2 are some good browser FPS, also do check out club penguin rewritten
PersephoneKore avatar

PersephoneKore

November 1, 2020 at 11:38 PM

Indie games in general are underrated. Some of them put much more effort than big companies like EA.
Youth_GamR avatar

Youth_GamR

November 2, 2020 at 12:05 AM

Anarcute is way underrated and a LOT of fun
ghostish avatar

ghostish

November 2, 2020 at 06:29 AM

Boid, probably my favourite RTS type game.
