What do you think are a few underrated games that everyone should check out?

ron7 We do play a lot of games and due to the sheer number of games available a lot of games go under our radar, but in them a few truly shine. What would be these games?

gangnam Pro Evolution Soccer :soccer:, Metal Gear Solid, Final Fantasy, Kingdom Hearts (Anyway Konami and Square-Enix make great games - there are a lot more of them) or a perfect Czech :flag_cz:dungeon crawler - 7 mages, as a successor of Gates of Skeldal. :sunglasses:

MookGamer Final fantasy is not underrated. But I would like to add some indie and browser games like krunker and some other one that I forgot.

ron7 Krunker and Mini-Royle 2 are some good browser FPS, also do check out club penguin rewritten

PersephoneKore Indie games in general are underrated. Some of them put much more effort than big companies like EA.

Youth_GamR Anarcute is way underrated and a LOT of fun