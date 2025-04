Roblox Updates

awesenaawe Roblox barely does anything right, arr we all waiting for one update Roblox does that is finally good?

Me_2 Oof I don't like the roblox's new chat bubble update. What about you?

Djordjevas07alt Yeah they need to update the moderation, and updates are a monthly thing





bucketbucketheadd i think the should update their website, it gets laggy all the time, designing avatars are really hard because it lags and you need to refresh the page alot

Buchmy good update and new games

JohnLuck good update