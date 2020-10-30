how is this game??

i wanna try it but according to ur views should i try it guys??
It's kinda fun but you have to grind alot... If you don't want to spend money it's going to take 20+ days to get to lvl 17. But you get alot of friends and it's kinda fun in the begining lvl 1-12 around there. after that it gets boring and you just want it to be over. That has been my experince in this game so far.
For me it toke over 1 month as possible with a great people of allines they help a lot also so i see what people dont grind it but every grind you grind it is worth it.
Good, placed with efforts too!