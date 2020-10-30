Rain

how is this game??

Helloworld01

October 30, 2020 at 04:24 PM

i wanna try it but according to ur views should i try it guys??
umutyildiz395

October 30, 2020 at 11:17 PM

kötü asla deneme

umutyildiz395

October 30, 2020 at 11:17 PM

çooook kötü

umutyildiz395

October 30, 2020 at 11:17 PM

iğrenç hemde çok
MrLaxen

November 1, 2020 at 12:07 PM

It's kinda fun but you have to grind alot... If you don't want to spend money it's going to take 20+ days to get to lvl 17. But you get alot of friends and it's kinda fun in the begining lvl 1-12 around there. after that it gets boring and you just want it to be over. That has been my experince in this game so far.
ramyonk1

November 12, 2020 at 04:57 PM

For me it toke over 1 month as possible with a great people of allines they help a lot also so i see what people dont grind it but every grind you grind it is worth it.

KnightRemnant

November 14, 2020 at 06:10 PM

Good, placed with efforts too!
