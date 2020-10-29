Book recommendations?

ghostish More than gaming, I love to read. Suggest your favourite books! I'm currently reading the Mistborn series by Brandon Sanderson and would recommend it so far, and recently reread The Alchemyst by Michael Scott which is excellent.

MookGamer If you've read Brandon Sanderson books I wholeheartedly recommend the reckoners series by him, my all time favorite books. Alcatraz versus the secret librarians was also written by him and is another one of my favs. Mark of the thief by Jennifer A.Nielsen is one that I'm reading now and is pretty amazing. Eragon is also a classic. Obsidian blade is one that I read a long time ago that had a lasting impact. Have fun reading!

ghostish Thanks for the recommendations, MookGamer! The only one I've read from those is Eragon, a couple years back. Will definitely be checking them out.



Hockeygirl16167 idk about anyone else but the Harry Potter series is the BEST. it's toatally a classic for me