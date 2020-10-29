Rain

Gem875

novice rank iconhanfred: Meowdy emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
Sign in to start chatting

24

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Book recommendations?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 29, 2020 at 11:34 PM

More than gaming, I love to read. Suggest your favourite books! I'm currently reading the Mistborn series by Brandon Sanderson and would recommend it so far, and recently reread The Alchemyst by Michael Scott which is excellent.
giorgi3521 avatar

giorgi3521

October 29, 2020 at 11:39 PM

hello

giorgi3521 avatar

giorgi3521

October 29, 2020 at 11:39 PM

whassup

iammohan avatar

iammohan

October 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM

how to get promo code
super6comrade54 avatar

super6comrade54

October 29, 2020 at 11:58 PM

hi whassup
CFPangelos avatar

CFPangelos

October 30, 2020 at 12:34 AM

hello book reader
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 30, 2020 at 03:35 AM

If you've read Brandon Sanderson books I wholeheartedly recommend the reckoners series by him, my all time favorite books. Alcatraz versus the secret librarians was also written by him and is another one of my favs. Mark of the thief by Jennifer A.Nielsen is one that I'm reading now and is pretty amazing. Eragon is also a classic. Obsidian blade is one that I read a long time ago that had a lasting impact. Have fun reading!
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 06:02 AM

Thanks for the recommendations, MookGamer! The only one I've read from those is Eragon, a couple years back. Will definitely be checking them out.
fahmi_kobayashi avatar

fahmi_kobayashi

October 31, 2020 at 07:16 AM

my love is back
Hockeygirl16167 avatar

Hockeygirl16167

October 31, 2020 at 10:10 AM

idk about anyone else but the Harry Potter series is the BEST. it's toatally a classic for me
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 10:49 AM

Can confirm, I started reading HP before the fourth book was released, reread the whole series a few times too.
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Book recommendations? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag