What game makes you rage the most, and why?

ghostish Is there any game that makes you rage? I don't mean a game where other people playing it might make you rage but the game itself, as in difficulty or something.

MookGamer Some singleplayer games like getting over it, browser games etc. Cause like when you lose at those you've just wasted so much time. You didn't enjoy the gaming session, you didn't have somebody else to talk with, you just suffered by yourself. If you're playing a hard game with your friend, at least you can laugh it off and sum it up as doing something stupid with your friend. Alone? not so much. I stay away from single player games now.

NotYunie League of legends for sure

ghostish Interesting take, I myself am the opposite in that I much prefer to play single player games because most of the time I see multiplayer games as less valuable in general to me to talk about. Only if other people play the multiplayer game and often only if they were there will anything make any sense, whereas a single player game is partly something to do and often have much better stories (at least the kinds I like to play) than their multiplayer counterparts.

