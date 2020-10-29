hanfred
What game makes you rage the most, and why?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 29, 2020 at 11:31 PM

Is there any game that makes you rage? I don't mean a game where other people playing it might make you rage but the game itself, as in difficulty or something.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 30, 2020 at 03:41 AM

Some singleplayer games like getting over it, browser games etc. Cause like when you lose at those you've just wasted so much time. You didn't enjoy the gaming session, you didn't have somebody else to talk with, you just suffered by yourself. If you're playing a hard game with your friend, at least you can laugh it off and sum it up as doing something stupid with your friend. Alone? not so much. I stay away from single player games now.
NotYunie avatar

NotYunie

October 30, 2020 at 04:32 AM

League of legends for sure
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 06:00 AM

Interesting take, I myself am the opposite in that I much prefer to play single player games because most of the time I see multiplayer games as less valuable in general to me to talk about. Only if other people play the multiplayer game and often only if they were there will anything make any sense, whereas a single player game is partly something to do and often have much better stories (at least the kinds I like to play) than their multiplayer counterparts.
fahmi_kobayashi avatar

fahmi_kobayashi

October 31, 2020 at 07:16 AM

talk me please
