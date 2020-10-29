Do threads get removed?

ghostish I posted some threads before about various topics but today I can't find them. I'm curious if threads get removed and why? I see a lot of clearly spam threads from the days I made my threads and they're still here. What's going on??

WUG88 I'm guessing Yes. I noticed some of threads that I posted in... randomly gotten removed. Even ones that wasn't technically spam either.

Leadingsnow1203 They only get removed if they are spam, offensive, or if the mods decide to take it down for some other reason.

MookGamer Yeah, also if the mod answered the question and people are just building off of that. I recently mad a thread about xp and a mod answered it and then a bunch of people started commenting. Looking at it now, there's only my original comment and the mod's comment. I locked the thread after.

ghostish I don't believe the threads I made were spam, I did see a lot of notifications for one of them by the same person so I assume someone did come in and spam it, but it's strange that they're all gone. They were mostly just discussion threads like what's your favourite music and whatnot.



WUG88 I remember a music thread, might of been yours, as I posted in that but it was gone. :/

There was another one about Halloween costumes that I posted in and that one seems to be gone as well.



I don't get why they have the forums to talk about random stuff if it's only gonna get removed. It almost defeats the purpose of even attempting to use these forums, imo.

shxnnon not sure ????