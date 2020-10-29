Rain

Do threads get removed?

ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 29, 2020 at 11:28 PM

I posted some threads before about various topics but today I can't find them. I'm curious if threads get removed and why? I see a lot of clearly spam threads from the days I made my threads and they're still here. What's going on??
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

October 30, 2020 at 02:34 AM

I'm guessing Yes. I noticed some of threads that I posted in... randomly gotten removed. Even ones that wasn't technically spam either.
Leadingsnow1203 avatar

Leadingsnow1203

October 30, 2020 at 02:58 AM

They only get removed if they are spam, offensive, or if the mods decide to take it down for some other reason.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 30, 2020 at 03:39 AM

Yeah, also if the mod answered the question and people are just building off of that. I recently mad a thread about xp and a mod answered it and then a bunch of people started commenting. Looking at it now, there's only my original comment and the mod's comment. I locked the thread after.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 31, 2020 at 04:39 AM

I don't believe the threads I made were spam, I did see a lot of notifications for one of them by the same person so I assume someone did come in and spam it, but it's strange that they're all gone. They were mostly just discussion threads like what's your favourite music and whatnot.
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

October 31, 2020 at 06:05 AM

I remember a music thread, might of been yours, as I posted in that but it was gone. :/
There was another one about Halloween costumes that I posted in and that one seems to be gone as well.

I don't get why they have the forums to talk about random stuff if it's only gonna get removed. It almost defeats the purpose of even attempting to use these forums, imo.
shxnnon avatar

shxnnon

October 31, 2020 at 06:13 AM

not sure ????
fahmi_kobayashi avatar

fahmi_kobayashi

October 31, 2020 at 07:15 AM

welcome to my roblox
