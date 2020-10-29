Is this Game good?

haha when i was ked i used to play it and be happy but now i feel bore hahhaa
its an okay game to kil time
it was a great game, learning songs,killing time and having fun. too bad we can no longer play it...
it is okay to kill time and relax with music
it used to be a great game, but it's now out of trend, it's still a good game though
obviously the game is good, just try it once you would love it
i used to play this when i was a kid lol, its really good
yes its a great game to pass you time easily
Yeah, this is a great game for you to kill time and train your concentration
It is definitely a good game.
This is an exciting mobile game
it is a very good game if you have good eye-hand coordination
Your comment is too short
Yeah, quite a lovely game tbh,
What is Piano Tiles 2 ;-;
It is a game where u use a pian to make music it is fun before it is now out of trend.
It's a good game, I remember playing it back when I used to work to kill time.
i play this game so much time ago, old game
yeah it is a good game and the music is great