Is this Game good?

monkey_d_bennoda haha when i was ked i used to play it and be happy but now i feel bore hahhaa

airbender_squidward its an okay game to kil time



giannfil it was a great game, learning songs,killing time and having fun. too bad we can no longer play it...





muzan_kibutsuji2 it is okay to kill time and relax with music





yeah_nope it used to be a great game, but it's now out of trend, it's still a good game though

Soham07 obviously the game is good, just try it once you would love it





Maza04 i used to play this when i was a kid lol, its really good

etienne_major Very Good Game tbh

Soham07 yes its a great game to pass you time easily

TheAmazingEpiker Yeah, this is a great game for you to kill time and train your concentration

TheAmazingEpiker It is definitely a good game.

FardinTafhim7 This is an exciting mobile game

RaptorPro69 it is a very good game if you have good eye-hand coordination

prancis it is good game

prancis in my opinion its good

RoastedPotatoes553 Yeah, quite a lovely game tbh,

DominikJenej What is Piano Tiles 2 ;-;

Thunderpro It is a game where u use a pian to make music it is fun before it is now out of trend.

Chainsawumanu It's a good game, I remember playing it back when I used to work to kill time.

kaiious for me it is so fun

feroception i play this game so much time ago, old game