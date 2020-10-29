Is this Game good?

DJ SIMONE
monkey_d_bennoda avatar

monkey_d_bennoda

October 29, 2020 at 09:01 PM

haha when i was ked i used to play it and be happy but now i feel bore hahhaa
airbender_squidward avatar

airbender_squidward

October 29, 2020 at 09:40 PM

its an okay game to kil time
giannfil avatar

giannfil

September 20, 2021 at 04:15 PM

it was a great game, learning songs,killing time and having fun. too bad we can no longer play it...

muzan_kibutsuji2 avatar

muzan_kibutsuji2

September 22, 2021 at 09:02 AM

it is okay to kill time and relax with music

yeah_nope avatar

yeah_nope

September 22, 2021 at 09:58 AM

it used to be a great game, but it's now out of trend, it's still a good game though
Soham07 avatar

Soham07

September 23, 2021 at 02:36 PM

obviously the game is good, just try it once you would love it

Maza04 avatar

Maza04

September 25, 2021 at 05:30 AM

i used to play this when i was a kid lol, its really good
etienne_major avatar

etienne_major

September 25, 2021 at 07:32 AM

Very Good Game tbh
Soham07 avatar

Soham07

September 25, 2021 at 01:46 PM

yes its a great game to pass you time easily
TheAmazingEpiker avatar

TheAmazingEpiker

September 25, 2021 at 02:11 PM

Yeah, this is a great game for you to kill time and train your concentration
TheAmazingEpiker avatar

TheAmazingEpiker

September 25, 2021 at 02:12 PM

It is definitely a good game.
FardinTafhim7 avatar

FardinTafhim7

September 25, 2021 at 08:47 PM

This is an exciting mobile game
RaptorPro69 avatar

RaptorPro69

October 2, 2021 at 12:47 PM

it is a very good game if you have good eye-hand coordination
prancis avatar

prancis

October 2, 2021 at 03:27 PM

it is good game
prancis avatar

prancis

October 2, 2021 at 03:27 PM

it is good game

prancis avatar

prancis

October 2, 2021 at 03:28 PM

it is good game at all

prancis avatar

prancis

October 2, 2021 at 03:28 PM

in my opinion its good
DominikJenej avatar

DominikJenej

October 2, 2021 at 08:48 PM

Your comment is too short
RoastedPotatoes553 avatar

RoastedPotatoes553

October 3, 2021 at 12:46 PM

Yeah, quite a lovely game tbh,
DominikJenej avatar

DominikJenej

October 3, 2021 at 12:57 PM

What is Piano Tiles 2 ;-;
Thunderpro avatar

Thunderpro

October 4, 2021 at 08:25 AM

It is a game where u use a pian to make music it is fun before it is now out of trend.
Chainsawumanu avatar

Chainsawumanu

October 10, 2021 at 08:18 AM

It's a good game, I remember playing it back when I used to work to kill time.
kaiious avatar

kaiious

October 11, 2021 at 03:37 PM

for me it is so fun
feroception avatar

feroception

October 11, 2021 at 07:11 PM

i play this game so much time ago, old game
XxmeryxX avatar

XxmeryxX

October 12, 2021 at 02:55 PM

yeah it is a good game and the music is great

Is this Game good? - Piano Tiles 2 Forum on Gamehag