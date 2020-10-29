how to level up fast

you should just play the game thats how i leveled up pretty fast
I got to level 25 in like a week by just playing the game so yeah
afk arena its very good game
ah no se como subir rapido de nivel
every 8 hours u get xp and when u complete levels ect
I Played it and its super cool
Go, and play this game! My favourite
I got to level 200 in like a month just play alot of this game and u will be fine
yes dude thanks very nice hope you enjoy this app
If you want to lvl up fast you need to play or pay it.
я просто пишу это сообщение потому что вчера у меня был 3 уровень я сегодня 1 почему они так быстооо снимают этот уровень
how much is it to get one for the other day and I need to get a week so I
what is this thread about?