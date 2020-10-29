DJ SIMONE
Back to AFK Arena

how to level up fast

kai_reva avatar

kai_reva

October 29, 2020 at 04:23 PM

can someone tell me
maximuzking avatar

maximuzking

October 29, 2020 at 06:20 PM

you should just play the game thats how i leveled up pretty fast
desi_chan avatar

desi_chan

November 5, 2020 at 01:21 PM

I got to level 25 in like a week by just playing the game so yeah
kai_reva avatar

kai_reva

November 6, 2020 at 06:58 AM

Okay thank you
sxorpion12 avatar

sxorpion12

November 14, 2020 at 11:16 PM

afk arena its very good game
AnaLynx21 avatar

AnaLynx21

December 24, 2020 at 01:50 AM

ah no se como subir rapido de nivel
loliez avatar

loliez

January 13, 2021 at 01:35 PM

every 8 hours u get xp and when u complete levels ect
Venturagaming2005 avatar

Venturagaming2005

January 24, 2021 at 06:49 PM

I Played it and its super cool
levente0506 avatar

levente0506

February 7, 2021 at 12:59 AM

Go, and play this game! My favourite

Slotkiedzieckoxd avatar

Slotkiedzieckoxd

February 16, 2021 at 05:18 PM

I got to level 200 in like a month just play alot of this game and u will be fine
marcelmielan avatar

marcelmielan

April 14, 2021 at 12:09 AM

yes dude thanks very nice hope you enjoy this app
macek2 avatar

macek2

April 28, 2021 at 06:28 PM

interesting game

Skorkhina avatar

Skorkhina

June 22, 2021 at 03:30 PM

If you want to lvl up fast you need to play or pay it.
Kristina120 avatar

Kristina120

July 2, 2021 at 01:58 PM

я просто пишу это сообщение потому что вчера у меня был 3 уровень я сегодня 1 почему они так быстооо снимают этот уровень
1016801750 avatar

1016801750

July 14, 2021 at 03:55 PM

i want to lvl up too
Pogijd avatar

Pogijd

October 12, 2021 at 10:29 AM

how much is it to get one for the other day and I need to get a week so I
Royaltydiamon avatar

Royaltydiamon

February 12, 2022 at 02:58 AM

what is this thread about?
how to level up fast - AFK Arena Forum on Gamehag