PersephoneKore

I made 2 quest for Castle Clash and I cannot get the rewards. 1. Castle Clash - 8 gems - Install, Open and get reward. - I tried yestarday and today and I cannot get the reward, is there a bug or I should wait? 2. Castle Clash - Install, Open, Get level 40 hero. - I finished it but still cannot get the gems. I am doing this quests via mobile and I am using gamehag app.