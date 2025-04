MookGamer

First of all, this game is very hard. I kind of gave up on the task because of how busy I am irl right now. But a couple suggestions, this game isn't the typical slow burn buy as many builders as possible game. You need bulders in the beginning but the most important thing is to ration out your resources. There is a limited amount of storage space and the best way to level up is to exchange specific items for xp in boat orders. so you want to be able to create and hold what you need for xp.