Back to My Little Farmies

bad game or not good?

ahmetmertt avatar

ahmetmertt

October 27, 2020 at 12:49 PM

bad game or not good???
thelemonknight avatar

thelemonknight

November 20, 2020 at 07:05 AM

ew, just ew, if i cant find any other words to describe it that tells you how bad it is, ew.
TSemYT avatar

TSemYT

December 10, 2020 at 10:13 PM

aa idk bad or not good
pavel_pokorn avatar

pavel_pokorn

December 11, 2020 at 05:55 AM

MY COMMENTS!! ::) NEED 40 SYMBOLS WAHAHAHA ! ::D MY COMMENTS
suzy_bangtan avatar

suzy_bangtan

December 13, 2020 at 05:24 PM

i want gems i want gems i want gems!
igorche9 avatar

igorche9

December 16, 2020 at 01:44 PM


It takes a little bit of time to gain momentum in this game. I don't usually like that but something about this game keeps me coming back. I try to play every day about 1 hour helping my friends and they will hopefully help me.


TheMeatly01791 avatar

TheMeatly01791

December 17, 2020 at 02:07 AM

good game?
gamehagfanin2019 avatar

gamehagfanin2019

January 8, 2021 at 12:59 AM

watched a couple of videos, looks really bad
smurfthis avatar

smurfthis

March 7, 2021 at 05:10 PM

Papali ena e tšabeha haholo. Papali ena e tlameha ho bapala le motsoalle oa 3. Ho seng joalo ha u natefeloe. Ke leboha sengoloa.
Mehowka avatar

Mehowka

March 9, 2021 at 05:10 AM

for me its ok
nadavgv19 avatar

nadavgv19

March 12, 2021 at 01:03 AM

jcjcnnfbgbg
19Hz46 avatar

19Hz46

March 24, 2021 at 12:59 AM

is this good

Thaer11 avatar

Thaer11

March 27, 2021 at 04:27 PM

yeah goed
BesanPas avatar

BesanPas

April 4, 2021 at 05:49 PM

Its a pretty good game
