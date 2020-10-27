bad game or not good???

ew, just ew, if i cant find any other words to describe it that tells you how bad it is, ew.
It takes a little bit of time to gain momentum in this game. I don't usually like that but something about this game keeps me coming back. I try to play every day about 1 hour helping my friends and they will hopefully help me.
watched a couple of videos, looks really bad
Papali ena e tšabeha haholo. Papali ena e tlameha ho bapala le motsoalle oa 3. Ho seng joalo ha u natefeloe. Ke leboha sengoloa.