Don't waste time on mobile app

Xtrollogy Do not play this on mobile because it is really hard to do tasks or pretty much anything! So don't waste time on Phone and play on computer!!!

disaproo good to know lol :)))

Justinlexi89 Ya how do I get these gems? I can’t figure out any way to get them on here?

Xtrollogy Try it by doing tutorial and task things

Xtrollogy But it would take a lot time