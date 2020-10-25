Which offers are the easiest and most rewarding?

Hii, anyone here from Croatia? If yes, add me as friend
I quite like war thunder, crossout, go for smaller easier tasks. But a word of advice, you need two different gaigin accounts for war thunder and crossout.
Why do you need 2 different Gaijin accounts? Does it not credit if it's on the same account? Also I've had a Gaijin account for a few years now and I've had multiple unauthorised logins with various random strong passwords over the years so I have to say I don't trust their security, I've contacted their support before and they said it was my fault not keeping the account secure and to use 2FA. Just putting that out there.