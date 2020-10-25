How to get xp

葉航
葉航
Gem30
葉航
葉航
Gem273
葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem356
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Milo
Milo
Gem210
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem30
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3,080
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem809
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,590
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconFerrason Andreaa: Good
unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
Sign in to start chatting

25

0/160

Back to General Discussions

How to get xp

SoloCobra avatar

SoloCobra

October 25, 2020 at 08:35 PM

go to comunity,General discussions and then write something some where
chaaraaa avatar

chaaraaa

October 25, 2020 at 09:22 PM

thank you
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 26, 2020 at 04:14 AM

I clicked this thinking this was a guide for levelling up. I don't really want to go through the whole tutorial again and was hoping I could look up some things. Does that exist here?
Xtrollogy avatar

Xtrollogy

October 26, 2020 at 04:23 AM

I will Just type random words to make my comment look funny Download u this Article we use i zip file without my animation made with i so u dont bro pls Why when where dead
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 26, 2020 at 04:58 AM

Why the downvote? I looked at the FAQ and didn't see anything relevant. :/

Edit: I joined the discord and checked the FAQ there. This is what it says:

> How do I level up on Gamehag?
> 1) Posting comments (Daily Limit: 5 Comments on 5 DIFFERENT threads/articles)
> 2) Creating threads (Daily Limit: 5 threads)
> 3) Completing tasks (???)
Quazy avatar

Quazy

October 26, 2020 at 07:33 AM

im commenting to level up
Quazy avatar

Quazy

October 26, 2020 at 07:34 AM

im commenting to level up1

Quazy avatar

Quazy

October 26, 2020 at 07:34 AM

im commenting to level up2
Quazy avatar

Quazy

October 26, 2020 at 07:34 AM

im commenting to level up finally level 2

Quazy avatar

Quazy

October 26, 2020 at 07:35 AM

im commenting to level up
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

October 26, 2020 at 07:52 AM

@Quazy - Spamming won't help any bit towards xp.
kerem57k avatar

kerem57k

October 26, 2020 at 12:41 PM

1. comment but nor spam good comment
sonvipboymc avatar

sonvipboymc

November 4, 2021 at 04:35 PM

What happens if say a bad word?
is it make my exp down or my account will get delete?
SovetskayaArmiya2021 avatar

SovetskayaArmiya2021

November 4, 2021 at 07:17 PM

Just comment and complete task
vojtafirst avatar

vojtafirst

November 4, 2021 at 07:46 PM

hello everybody
vojtafirst avatar

vojtafirst

November 4, 2021 at 07:46 PM

hello everybody
___1718 avatar

___1718

November 5, 2021 at 12:56 PM

your gonna lose xp if you write a spam comments
Rampcraft avatar

Rampcraft

February 2, 2022 at 04:10 PM

est-ce que mon exp est en panne ou mon compte sera supprimé ?

abhimanyu_krishna avatar

abhimanyu_krishna

February 2, 2022 at 05:10 PM

yeah true ikr s
abhimanyu_krishna avatar

abhimanyu_krishna

February 2, 2022 at 05:10 PM

yeah true ikr s
Proskar2357 avatar

Proskar2357

February 2, 2022 at 07:35 PM

Spamming makes you lose xp. You will also gain some xp if you complete quests
Rampcraft avatar

Rampcraft

February 2, 2022 at 09:04 PM

sa fonctionne plus l'xp
taza_petras avatar

taza_petras

February 3, 2022 at 03:17 PM

just play games, finnish quest and u earn xp
AmogUsRishabh avatar

AmogUsRishabh

February 4, 2022 at 02:30 PM

just comment a lot and u get xp xddd
AmogUsRishabh avatar

AmogUsRishabh

February 4, 2022 at 02:31 PM

whys everyone such a noob here lol


12
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

How to get xp - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag