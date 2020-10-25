How to get xp

go to comunity,General discussions and then write something some where
I clicked this thinking this was a guide for levelling up. I don't really want to go through the whole tutorial again and was hoping I could look up some things. Does that exist here?
I will Just type random words to make my comment look funny
Download u this Article we use i zip file without my animation made with i so u dont bro pls Why when where dead
Why the downvote? I looked at the FAQ and didn't see anything relevant. :/
Edit: I joined the discord and checked the FAQ there. This is what it says:
> How do I level up on Gamehag?
> 1) Posting comments (Daily Limit: 5 Comments on 5 DIFFERENT threads/articles)
> 2) Creating threads (Daily Limit: 5 threads)
> 3) Completing tasks (???)
im commenting to level up
im commenting to level up1
im commenting to level up2
im commenting to level up finally level 2
im commenting to level up
@Quazy - Spamming won't help any bit towards xp.
1. comment but nor spam good comment
What happens if say a bad word?
is it make my exp down or my account will get delete?
Just comment and complete task
your gonna lose xp if you write a spam comments
est-ce que mon exp est en panne ou mon compte sera supprimé ?
Spamming makes you lose xp. You will also gain some xp if you complete quests
just play games, finnish quest and u earn xp
just comment a lot and u get xp xddd
whys everyone such a noob here lol