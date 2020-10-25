How to get xp

SoloCobra go to comunity,General discussions and then write something some where

chaaraaa thank you



ghostish I clicked this thinking this was a guide for levelling up. I don't really want to go through the whole tutorial again and was hoping I could look up some things. Does that exist here?



Xtrollogy I will Just type random words to make my comment look funny Download u this Article we use i zip file without my animation made with i so u dont bro pls Why when where dead

ghostish Why the downvote? I looked at the FAQ and didn't see anything relevant. :/



Edit: I joined the discord and checked the FAQ there. This is what it says:



> How do I level up on Gamehag?

> 1) Posting comments (Daily Limit: 5 Comments on 5 DIFFERENT threads/articles)

> 2) Creating threads (Daily Limit: 5 threads)

> 3) Completing tasks (???)



Quazy im commenting to level up

Quazy im commenting to level up1





Quazy im commenting to level up2

Quazy im commenting to level up finally level 2





Quazy im commenting to level up



WUG88 @Quazy - Spamming won't help any bit towards xp.

kerem57k 1. comment but nor spam good comment

sonvipboymc What happens if say a bad word?

is it make my exp down or my account will get delete?

SovetskayaArmiya2021 Just comment and complete task

vojtafirst hello everybody

vojtafirst hello everybody

___1718 your gonna lose xp if you write a spam comments

Rampcraft est-ce que mon exp est en panne ou mon compte sera supprimé ?





abhimanyu_krishna yeah true ikr s

abhimanyu_krishna yeah true ikr s

Proskar2357 Spamming makes you lose xp. You will also gain some xp if you complete quests

Rampcraft sa fonctionne plus l'xp

taza_petras just play games, finnish quest and u earn xp

AmogUsRishabh just comment a lot and u get xp xddd