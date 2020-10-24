MINI GAMES DONT WORK HERE

IT ACTUALLY DOESNT WORK!!
I wouldn't be surprised; and the only minigame that even kind of worked got removed (rip)
dont work for me either sadly. maybe something about the flash player?
well they do but some devices don’t support it
Mine works on mobile app, maybe try it there
Yes as the Mini Games are way lot hard and it shows a to get few SG you have to reach a high level.
on a computer it takes a couple days do credit, you also need to turn off your adblocker or vpn. Mobile minigames credit instantly.
For me the minigames on PC don't even load. Am I doing something wrong?