Ferrason Andreaa: Good
Joni 777: HHH
Joshverd: Ok, I Pullup
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
Charlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
Charlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
Charlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
Gamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
Dkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
Milo: hey
Gamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
Milo: hey
KilboBaginz420: Capybara stare
Ivanna Palomo: ..
Ivanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
Ryan Deals: Lol
Samuel Mejia: aa
Joshverd: Petcapy
Gamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
Atia: blobDance
Ryan Deals: How long does it take to show up
Ryan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
Gamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
PoolBoy187: blobDance
Gabriel Arrighi: Popcorn
Gabriel Arrighi: ..
mara: Kekwait
**** MINI GAMES DONT WORK HERE

so_pyay_aung avatar

so_pyay_aung

October 24, 2020 at 09:37 PM

IT ACTUALLY DOESNT WORK!!
so_pyay_aung avatar

so_pyay_aung

October 24, 2020 at 09:37 PM

noice

so_pyay_aung avatar

so_pyay_aung

October 24, 2020 at 09:38 PM

its meee dio

youth_gamr1 avatar

youth_gamr1

October 25, 2020 at 01:46 AM

I wouldn't be surprised; and the only minigame that even kind of worked got removed (rip)
Sprky avatar

Sprky

October 25, 2020 at 03:19 PM

They work for me man
shadnic avatar

shadnic

October 25, 2020 at 04:30 PM

dont work for me either sadly. maybe something about the flash player?
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 25, 2020 at 05:15 PM

well they do but some devices don’t support it
VanityRuler avatar

VanityRuler

October 25, 2020 at 07:02 PM

Mine works on mobile app, maybe try it there
AMsterDam3112 avatar

AMsterDam3112

October 25, 2020 at 08:46 PM

Yes as the Mini Games are way lot hard and it shows a to get few SG you have to reach a high level.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 25, 2020 at 11:54 PM

on a computer it takes a couple days do credit, you also need to turn off your adblocker or vpn. Mobile minigames credit instantly.
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 26, 2020 at 04:22 AM

For me the minigames on PC don't even load. Am I doing something wrong?
**** MINI GAMES DONT WORK HERE - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag