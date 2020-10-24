**** MINI GAMES DONT WORK HERE

so_pyay_aung IT ACTUALLY DOESNT WORK!!

so_pyay_aung noice





so_pyay_aung its meee dio





youth_gamr1 I wouldn't be surprised; and the only minigame that even kind of worked got removed (rip)

Sprky They work for me man

shadnic dont work for me either sadly. maybe something about the flash player?

Lielie25 well they do but some devices don’t support it

VanityRuler Mine works on mobile app, maybe try it there

AMsterDam3112 Yes as the Mini Games are way lot hard and it shows a to get few SG you have to reach a high level.

MookGamer on a computer it takes a couple days do credit, you also need to turn off your adblocker or vpn. Mobile minigames credit instantly.