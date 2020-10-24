JjsgGDCjyxhckhsUZHCka--nike-hoodie-joggers

kyle_ayuste_robles

Did you know the Easiest way of making XP/ Leveling up is by Commenting? The Fastest and Easiest way of Leveling up is by commenting on articles, you can say the simplest things about the article for example, "I love this article, I've been playing the game for 2 years and this article gives all the information you need!" or you could take the shorter way there and say "wow I love this game/article". Once you have commented 6 times, you've got the max amount of XP that can be earned from commenting in a day, but you can come back tomorrow and comment again on another or the same article! However if you desire to still keep commenting, Ain't nobody stopping you!