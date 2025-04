kyle_ayuste_robles

I know it's not easy to put your opinions out in the open for the first time, there's always that fear of being judged and being taken too seriously or someone reporting you and causing something bigger. However, that's just the annoying thoughts that you have to ignore, And besides in gamehag, when you step foot into the "connecting" universe, everyone keeps the negativity in the gutter, an thats where no one goes except for those who fill it.