Gamehag Chrome extension since few days are not available. It was removed forever or just a technical problem?
i'll belive its due to an update or techical issue.
just stay put and wait :)
It was very useful extension on Chrome. In future maybe will be available for Opera, too.
This is an unacceptable thing. We need extension back.
What does the extension offer?
Extension offer 20 gems and easy connection.
yes off course this is not for long time it's is due to update just check Update and do
So by updating browser this should start working? What benefits it really have, if any? Not really looking good reward..
im waiting for the extension
I asked mist about it. the extension got unverified (for some reason) and right now, they are waiting for it to be re-validated. she said to check frequently for it. if the extension is forever gone, it will be removed. but right now, its coming bak soon