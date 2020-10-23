Rain

Gamehag extension.

anaqueen21 avatar

anaqueen21

October 23, 2020 at 07:30 PM

Gamehag Chrome extension since few days are not available. It was removed forever or just a technical problem?
fluffypuff avatar

fluffypuff

October 23, 2020 at 10:14 PM

i'll belive its due to an update or techical issue.

just stay put and wait :)
hasantalha avatar

hasantalha

October 23, 2020 at 11:04 PM

gamehag Crome extension since few days are not availabe
hasantalha avatar

hasantalha

October 24, 2020 at 12:12 AM

my exp is bugging ????
hasantalha avatar

hasantalha

October 24, 2020 at 12:13 AM

ohhh nooo my exp ıs buggıng
anaqueen21 avatar

anaqueen21

October 24, 2020 at 12:55 AM

It was very useful extension on Chrome. In future maybe will be available for Opera, too.
trubadur11 avatar

trubadur11

October 24, 2020 at 01:12 PM

This is an unacceptable thing. We need extension back.
chaaraaa avatar

chaaraaa

October 25, 2020 at 09:25 PM

it needs to come back
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 26, 2020 at 04:28 AM

What does the extension offer?
salemgirl12 avatar

salemgirl12

October 28, 2020 at 06:07 PM

Extension offer 20 gems and easy connection.
Loomoore avatar

Loomoore

November 3, 2020 at 06:54 AM

i want it back nowww
before i become a frog
jade_jasper_lovidad avatar

jade_jasper_lovidad

November 3, 2020 at 06:57 AM

frog become a frog :3
wistey avatar

wistey

November 3, 2020 at 08:51 AM

yes off course this is not for long time it's is due to update just check Update and do
rupesh_kumar4 avatar

rupesh_kumar4

November 3, 2020 at 09:13 AM

hii how are oyou theere may be fine
Juffe avatar

Juffe

November 27, 2020 at 11:31 PM

So by updating browser this should start working? What benefits it really have, if any? Not really looking good reward..
mop__pvprocom avatar

mop__pvprocom

November 28, 2020 at 02:10 AM

im waiting for the extension
veronica3 avatar

veronica3

November 28, 2020 at 03:31 AM

i am also waiting for the extension.
Beast05 avatar

Beast05

November 28, 2020 at 08:43 AM

i am also waiting for the extension
BEG5210 avatar

BEG5210

November 28, 2020 at 09:11 AM

I asked mist about it. the extension got unverified (for some reason) and right now, they are waiting for it to be re-validated. she said to check frequently for it. if the extension is forever gone, it will be removed. but right now, its coming bak soon
