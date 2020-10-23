Question about gamehag chests

poopbucket2 Is it possible to get other stuff than sg or a random steam key?

lukasogelias yeah if you open a chest without steamkey

lukasogelias but either idk

BalintHUN there is a lot of chest look around in the chest thing on your profile

owouser it likely is possible but if I recall there was a post somewhere on the forums breaking it down, and the drops of any real reward from a chest was ~0.02%!So, if thats possible to you then yes but I would not bet on it.

MookGamer like on any site you should not bet on getting the best rewards from a mere chest that they give out for free, that's life. but you could always try, I haven't gotten anything special though

zzlaka i like chests its different and cool way to earn something

Lielie25 i have opened chests for 7000 SG and haven’t got any special than the scrap stuff

ghostish What kind of game keys you've got from the chests?



Kyle01 Its trash and a waste of soul gems dont get them

hanaabaran its rigged, i am a fast soul gem earner and opended like 7-8 chest of 750 sg, i either got a rune or like 5SG 1SG or random steam game which cost 0.5$ on steam. I would prefer you earn SG and buy directly from the store.