Question about gamehag chests

poopbucket2 avatar

poopbucket2

October 23, 2020 at 05:58 PM

Is it possible to get other stuff than sg or a random steam key?
lukasogelias avatar

lukasogelias

October 23, 2020 at 06:06 PM

yeah if you open a chest without steamkey
lukasogelias avatar

lukasogelias

October 23, 2020 at 06:06 PM

but either idk
BalintHUN avatar

BalintHUN

October 24, 2020 at 01:31 AM

there is a lot of chest look around in the chest thing on your profile
owouser avatar

owouser

October 24, 2020 at 03:27 AM

it likely is possible but if I recall there was a post somewhere on the forums breaking it down, and the drops of any real reward from a chest was ~0.02%!So, if thats possible to you then yes but I would not bet on it.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 24, 2020 at 08:39 PM

like on any site you should not bet on getting the best rewards from a mere chest that they give out for free, that's life. but you could always try, I haven't gotten anything special though
zzlaka avatar

zzlaka

October 25, 2020 at 03:36 PM

i like chests its different and cool way to earn something
kristof_kiss avatar

kristof_kiss

October 25, 2020 at 03:42 PM

isksnk
Lielie25 avatar

Lielie25

October 25, 2020 at 06:13 PM

i have opened chests for 7000 SG and haven’t got any special than the scrap stuff
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 26, 2020 at 04:48 AM

What kind of game keys you've got from the chests?
Kyle01 avatar

Kyle01

October 26, 2020 at 10:30 AM

Its trash and a waste of soul gems dont get them
hanaabaran avatar

hanaabaran

October 26, 2020 at 11:00 AM

its rigged, i am a fast soul gem earner and opended like 7-8 chest of 750 sg, i either got a rune or like 5SG 1SG or random steam game which cost 0.5$ on steam. I would prefer you earn SG and buy directly from the store.
Xtrollogy avatar

Xtrollogy

October 26, 2020 at 11:02 AM

Kyle01 is right
