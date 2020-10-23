snake blast

hey guys, so I downloaded the game and reached level 300 as required. now I dont know what to do... nothing happened and I recieved no gems. isn’t it supposed to happen automatically? if not, how do I let this app know that I finished my task ? im lost lol
You're supposed to send a screenshot for proof.
if you go back to the game it should say something like 'complete task' that's where you send the screenshot of the completed levels. Watch the tutorial again if you don't know how to do something.