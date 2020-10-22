Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
Sign in to start chatting

28

0/160

Back to Vast Wars

Are This Game fun ?

MatteBRaps avatar

MatteBRaps

October 22, 2020 at 10:45 PM

Are u Like Tha't Game ?
jsebaas avatar

jsebaas

October 22, 2020 at 11:25 PM

depende, ya que si lo que buscas es accion o algo así no te lo recomiendo, en cambio si te gusta al estilo de lord mobile y la ilegalidad, entonces este es tu juego
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 24, 2020 at 03:10 AM

for some really long time it can make you addictive.. you get gems to speed things up, so you play fast
ALYSKO avatar

ALYSKO

October 24, 2020 at 03:16 AM

yeah sure, you can get all the fun what you want, it is easy to play in speed mode with all those gems you're getting
ALimehmuuuuuut avatar

ALimehmuuuuuut

October 24, 2020 at 12:15 PM

değil....
Serene47 avatar

Serene47

October 25, 2020 at 12:08 PM

I do not enjoy playing this game. I just complete its tasks. I hope they develop it in the future.
sawur avatar

sawur

October 25, 2020 at 04:37 PM

a good game that I can play without actually downloading it if you have free time
508A298K avatar

508A298K

October 25, 2020 at 08:38 PM

Yes it's fun for me!
kmy_hd avatar

kmy_hd

October 27, 2020 at 04:56 AM

it's nice to play it
SpinoFang avatar

SpinoFang

October 29, 2020 at 06:06 PM

yeah i recomend playing.
geros525252532838 avatar

geros525252532838

December 21, 2020 at 12:31 PM

i think its fun because we can kill and be happy
SwinIsTaken avatar

SwinIsTaken

December 25, 2020 at 07:51 AM

I might start playing it, maybe, maybe not
TheLittleHokage avatar

TheLittleHokage

December 28, 2020 at 04:41 AM

fun if you like games where you just have to do what the mission says
yolo_poggers avatar

yolo_poggers

December 29, 2020 at 08:57 PM

very epic video game
yolo_poggers avatar

yolo_poggers

December 29, 2020 at 08:57 PM

pls give gems
yolo_poggers avatar

yolo_poggers

December 29, 2020 at 08:57 PM

my wife left me
yolo_poggers avatar

yolo_poggers

December 29, 2020 at 08:57 PM

my childere
Miss_Ari avatar

Miss_Ari

December 29, 2020 at 09:02 PM

childeremy wife
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy