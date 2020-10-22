Among us -. Game

葉航
葉航
Gem40
PayPal
PayPal
Gem15,320
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem356
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Milo
Milo
Gem210
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem30
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3,080
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem809
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,590
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem122
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem886
Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
Sign in to start chatting

26

0/160

Back to General Discussions

Among us -. Game

its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 22, 2020 at 09:09 PM

Among Us is an online multiplayer social deduction game developed and published by American game studio InnerSloth and released on June 15, 2018. The game takes place in a space-themed setting in which players each take on one of two roles, most being Crewmates, and a predetermined number being Impostors. Among us has met it's fame in the month of September- October of the year 2020. Some people might even say this game may be short lived. However, the players are very happy with the game and are playing the game on a regular basis.
benji_kharmujai avatar

benji_kharmujai

November 7, 2020 at 12:30 PM

nice

Gorkem_45 avatar

Gorkem_45

November 22, 2020 at 03:17 PM

Among Us a very good and so tactical game
Gorkem_45 avatar

Gorkem_45

November 22, 2020 at 03:17 PM

I want Among Us but i can't buy on Steam :(
chewelews avatar

chewelews

November 22, 2020 at 03:59 PM

among us the game that you must betray your friend
MRDFORTNITE avatar

MRDFORTNITE

March 3, 2021 at 12:05 PM

same

Sumit9500 avatar

Sumit9500

March 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM

During some sale on steam this game available for 95 rs on steam.
luyzinn avatar

luyzinn

March 5, 2021 at 01:56 AM

amon g us is very good
dark_alex333 avatar

dark_alex333

March 18, 2021 at 08:45 AM

on mobile (i odnt know if it appears on steam too) the shadows are very broken like you cant see anything, its like having 0.25 vision and having the imposter turn off the lights
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 18, 2021 at 09:12 AM

hello it me imposter from amog us
hellotheresike avatar

hellotheresike

March 18, 2021 at 05:51 PM

If you have low vision that happens always
shamilasham avatar

shamilasham

March 19, 2021 at 05:46 PM

haha
p33p33p00p00 avatar

p33p33p00p00

March 20, 2021 at 08:41 AM

anofuf us
criper122 avatar

criper122

March 20, 2021 at 06:04 PM

i love among us is the best game on the planet
Vivcso02 avatar

Vivcso02

March 20, 2021 at 06:15 PM

Best game ever
mitsuowo avatar

mitsuowo

March 20, 2021 at 06:22 PM

ngl
among us is kinda dead now

mitsuowo avatar

mitsuowo

March 20, 2021 at 06:22 PM

even tho its not a bad game
itgel_ganzorig avatar

itgel_ganzorig

March 20, 2021 at 06:30 PM

but among is dead game none plays it now lol
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

Among us -. Game - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag