Welcome to Bloxburg, a popular role-playing game on Roblox created by Coeptus. Players can build and design their very own dream house, work, hang out with friends, explore the city of Bloxburg, and more! The game has been in Beta for around 4 years and requires 25 Robux for early access until its official release. However, Bloxburg hasn't been released since a long time and we can't see it's release in near future. Also, Bloxburg has many in game purchases such as game pass. These game passes can be bought using Robux.