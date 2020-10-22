Rain

Gem1

unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
Welcome to Bloxburg

its_amysgaming

October 22, 2020 at 09:05 PM

Welcome to Bloxburg, a popular role-playing game on Roblox created by Coeptus. Players can build and design their very own dream house, work, hang out with friends, explore the city of Bloxburg, and more! The game has been in Beta for around 4 years and requires 25 Robux for early access until its official release. However, Bloxburg hasn't been released since a long time and we can't see it's release in near future. Also, Bloxburg has many in game purchases such as game pass. These game passes can be bought using Robux.
