whats better? 2017 or ,2020 roblox?

Ovyjrh avatar

Ovyjrh

October 22, 2020 at 01:42 PM

pick which era is better
Tartansnow899 avatar

Tartansnow899

October 22, 2020 at 02:00 PM

2020 in my opinion
Alfredgogolin avatar

Alfredgogolin

October 22, 2020 at 02:00 PM

2020 is the best????????
vojinjakovljevic2007 avatar

vojinjakovljevic2007

October 22, 2020 at 02:13 PM

2020

christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:57 PM

NEED ROBUX AND I NEED GEMS

christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:58 PM

SEG;LMH

christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:58 PM

MY FAVORITE GAME IS ROBLOX
christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:58 PM

WE DONT UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU MEAN
christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:58 PM

HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA
christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:59 PM

HEY MAN PACK YOU

christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:59 PM

MGA KUPAL GUSTO KO MAG LEVEL 3
christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 02:59 PM


christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 03:00 PM

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 03:00 PM

christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 03:00 PM


christiangenise avatar

christiangenise

October 22, 2020 at 03:01 PM

MineSalvodor avatar

MineSalvodor

October 22, 2020 at 03:17 PM

2020 in my opinion
AttilaMaster007 avatar

AttilaMaster007

October 22, 2020 at 05:04 PM

2017 is better i think. In 2020 the Roblox usually crashes.
Upopster avatar

Upopster

October 22, 2020 at 05:12 PM

i love roblox
johnrhoy33 avatar

johnrhoy33

October 22, 2020 at 05:38 PM

2020 men haha

johnrhoy33 avatar

johnrhoy33

October 22, 2020 at 05:39 PM

asdasdjjjahahsd
judegerald1 avatar

judegerald1

October 22, 2020 at 05:56 PM

2020 is the best because so have many games!
Yekels avatar

Yekels

October 22, 2020 at 07:40 PM

2017 because it had more events.
HErik2007 avatar

HErik2007

October 22, 2020 at 09:34 PM

2020 bc that is modern
goro_akechi avatar

goro_akechi

October 23, 2020 at 12:04 AM

2017 is better bacause it was easier to search for content I wanted to play
Now it's hard to find anything
12345
