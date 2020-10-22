whats better? 2017 or ,2020 roblox?

Ovyjrh pick which era is better

Tartansnow899 2020 in my opinion

Alfredgogolin 2020 is the best????????

vojinjakovljevic2007 2020





christiangenise NEED ROBUX AND I NEED GEMS





christiangenise SEG;LMH





christiangenise MY FAVORITE GAME IS ROBLOX

christiangenise WE DONT UNDERSTAND WHAT YOU MEAN

christiangenise HAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHAHHA

christiangenise HEY MAN PACK YOU





christiangenise MGA KUPAL GUSTO KO MAG LEVEL 3

christiangenise

-1%



Steam Wallet 10€

This reward is now discounted by 1%



christiangenise You are currently protected by the Magic Barrier

WHAT DOES IT MEAN?

christiangenise In 6 days you will become a Frog



christiangenise

World of Warships - Free Premium Bonus!

For completing this task, you'll receive a bonus of +35%

-1%



Steam Wallet 10€

This reward is now discounted by 1%

LATEST ACTIVITY



Misty completed a task from Vast Wars

FRIEND LIST



I

Misty

If you have any questions, just drop me a line!



Rosalie2

christiangenise LEAVE A COMMENT

MineSalvodor 2020 in my opinion

AttilaMaster007 2017 is better i think. In 2020 the Roblox usually crashes.

Upopster i love roblox

johnrhoy33 2020 men haha





johnrhoy33 asdasdjjjahahsd

judegerald1 2020 is the best because so have many games!

Yekels 2017 because it had more events.

HErik2007 2020 bc that is modern