unranked rank iconJoni 777: HHH
AdminJoshverd: Ok, I Pullup emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
Is this a strategy game?

Alsfl avatar

Alsfl

October 21, 2020 at 10:09 PM

i really like those
kerem5775k avatar

kerem5775k

October 22, 2020 at 06:47 PM

you already know how you keep spamming "HOW"h
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 23, 2020 at 07:10 PM

Yes this is good game
Anonymous1603290036 avatar

Anonymous1603290036

October 23, 2020 at 09:13 PM

HI ROBLOX LIKE PLZ
hasanpro421212 avatar

hasanpro421212

October 24, 2020 at 04:10 AM

i really like those

poopisfunny avatar

poopisfunny

October 25, 2020 at 08:06 PM

i get xp if i do this
poopisfunny avatar

poopisfunny

October 25, 2020 at 08:06 PM

if you like my comment i will like yorus
unknownbot_2020 avatar

unknownbot_2020

October 26, 2020 at 02:45 AM

its basically a strategy game
mssuud8585 avatar

mssuud8585

October 26, 2020 at 01:46 PM

yes but its completely different from clash of clans or some games like that
