I have downloaded the gamehag app

The gamehag app refuse to open on my phone(canon c8) .It says I need a Android web version 57 or a goggle chrome which I have downloaded and installed but it still will not open. The Android web version refuse to open it shows uninstall immediately after installation. Please how do I solve this problem?
I have samsumg s20 same android and couldnt open
I've never heard of this issue, you tried the restart phone and uninstall/reinstall thing? if not I'd ask misty about this as this sounds unpleasant to deal with!
Which version of android do you have, 7,8,9 or more?
Maybe try joining the discord and asking there?
it`s not working with me load alot of time