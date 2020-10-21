I have downloaded the gamehag app

Vandalism The gamehag app refuse to open on my phone(canon c8) .It says I need a Android web version 57 or a goggle chrome which I have downloaded and installed but it still will not open. The Android web version refuse to open it shows uninstall immediately after installation. Please how do I solve this problem?

Vandalism The phone is Camon C8

rodo10101 I have samsumg s20 same android and couldnt open

owouser I've never heard of this issue, you tried the restart phone and uninstall/reinstall thing? if not I'd ask misty about this as this sounds unpleasant to deal with!

joel_esquijo_ros i never this guys





judegerald1 I DID NOT DO THIS GUYS!

judegerald1 i did not!

anaqueen21 Which version of android do you have, 7,8,9 or more?

__ichigo_kurosaki update your chrome

ghostish Maybe try joining the discord and asking there?



AlexMercer52 it`s not working with me load alot of time



