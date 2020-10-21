Rain

I have downloaded the gamehag app

Vandalism avatar

Vandalism

October 21, 2020 at 09:45 PM

The gamehag app refuse to open on my phone(canon c8) .It says I need a Android web version 57 or a goggle chrome which I have downloaded and installed but it still will not open. The Android web version refuse to open it shows uninstall immediately after installation. Please how do I solve this problem?
Vandalism avatar

Vandalism

October 21, 2020 at 09:46 PM

The phone is Camon C8
rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

October 21, 2020 at 10:58 PM

I have samsumg s20 same android and couldnt open
owouser avatar

owouser

October 22, 2020 at 09:13 AM

I've never heard of this issue, you tried the restart phone and uninstall/reinstall thing? if not I'd ask misty about this as this sounds unpleasant to deal with!
joel_esquijo_ros avatar

joel_esquijo_ros

October 22, 2020 at 09:14 AM

i never this guys

judegerald1 avatar

judegerald1

October 22, 2020 at 09:42 AM

I DID NOT DO THIS GUYS!
judegerald1 avatar

judegerald1

October 22, 2020 at 07:13 PM

i did not!
anaqueen21 avatar

anaqueen21

October 22, 2020 at 09:46 PM

Which version of android do you have, 7,8,9 or more?
__ichigo_kurosaki avatar

__ichigo_kurosaki

October 27, 2020 at 03:06 AM

update your chrome
ghostish avatar

ghostish

October 27, 2020 at 04:13 AM

Maybe try joining the discord and asking there?
AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 29, 2020 at 04:21 PM

it`s not working with me load alot of time

AlexMercer52 avatar

AlexMercer52

October 29, 2020 at 04:22 PM

what i have to do

