csgo is one of my favourite games best knives in csgo ????

faze_mongdaal mine is butterfly knife marble fade

SlurpyBTW yea mine to i wanna get the butter fly the carambite i love this fgaem

Yr4653 I know this is a good game but I unlucky by playing this game.

sasdgjgyhjjnjk its carambite

rodo10101 lore karambit

Atusbatus7 Yes very good game

debilborisartyom I really like butterfly knives.

Hatedddddddd talon look good

Hatedddddddd but huntsman knife better





narsist how can i won knife? im playing this game for a while but i dont have knife yet. Pls help guys

debilborisartyom Karambit and Classic knife has grown on me a lot

dtd From the knife classifications i like b utterfly the most , it's skin - fade

john_wick74 awesome i like them

csgocasescom_xantares1397 Bayılıyorum cs ye

TheTempest Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.

Thelimitz butter knife is the best knife in the whole csgo universe

UnrealNoName the best knife is m9 bayonet imo

AdolfoCrypto butterfly handsdown

sparkwa lore karambit





secre_lang_to arambit, any skin lol

debilborisartyom Classic Knife (Vanilla) is really good and relative cheap compared to karambit or butterfly knife

mrTHEsong hi i know you you me hi

mrTHEsong hi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hi

mrTHEsong hi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hi