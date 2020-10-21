csgo is one of my favourite games best knives in csgo ????

mine is butterfly knife marble fade
yea mine to i wanna get the butter fly the carambite i love this fgaem
I know this is a good game but I unlucky by playing this game.
I really like butterfly knives.
but huntsman knife better
how can i won knife? im playing this game for a while but i dont have knife yet. Pls help guys
Karambit and Classic knife has grown on me a lot
From the knife classifications i like b utterfly the most , it's skin - fade
Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.
butter knife is the best knife in the whole csgo universe
the best knife is m9 bayonet imo
Classic Knife (Vanilla) is really good and relative cheap compared to karambit or butterfly knife
