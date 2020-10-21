Rain

csgo is one of my favourite games best knives in csgo ????

faze_mongdaal avatar

faze_mongdaal

October 21, 2020 at 12:10 PM

mine is butterfly knife marble fade
SlurpyBTW avatar

SlurpyBTW

October 21, 2020 at 12:28 PM

yea mine to i wanna get the butter fly the carambite i love this fgaem
Yr4653 avatar

Yr4653

October 21, 2020 at 12:30 PM

I know this is a good game but I unlucky by playing this game.
sasdgjgyhjjnjk avatar

sasdgjgyhjjnjk

October 21, 2020 at 01:24 PM

its carambite
rodo10101 avatar

rodo10101

October 21, 2020 at 11:04 PM

lore karambit
Atusbatus7 avatar

Atusbatus7

October 21, 2020 at 11:09 PM

Yes very good game
debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

October 22, 2020 at 04:57 PM

I really like butterfly knives.
Hatedddddddd avatar

Hatedddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 08:59 PM

talon look good
Hatedddddddd avatar

Hatedddddddd

October 22, 2020 at 08:59 PM

but huntsman knife better

narsist avatar

narsist

October 27, 2020 at 10:37 AM

how can i won knife? im playing this game for a while but i dont have knife yet. Pls help guys
debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

August 19, 2021 at 07:34 PM

Karambit and Classic knife has grown on me a lot
dtd avatar

dtd

September 8, 2021 at 08:58 PM

From the knife classifications i like b utterfly the most , it's skin - fade
john_wick74 avatar

john_wick74

September 20, 2021 at 07:32 AM

awesome i like them
csgocasescom_xantares1397 avatar

csgocasescom_xantares1397

September 20, 2021 at 05:29 PM

Bayılıyorum cs ye
TheTempest avatar

TheTempest

September 21, 2021 at 09:56 PM

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive is a multiplayer first-person shooter developed by Valve and Hidden Path Entertainment. It is the fourth game in the Counter-Strike series.
Thelimitz avatar

Thelimitz

September 22, 2021 at 12:17 PM

butter knife is the best knife in the whole csgo universe
UnrealNoName avatar

UnrealNoName

October 9, 2021 at 10:47 AM

the best knife is m9 bayonet imo
AdolfoCrypto avatar

AdolfoCrypto

October 11, 2021 at 10:56 AM

butterfly handsdown
sparkwa avatar

sparkwa

October 12, 2021 at 02:42 AM

lore karambit

secre_lang_to avatar

secre_lang_to

October 12, 2021 at 05:37 AM

arambit, any skin lol
debilborisartyom avatar

debilborisartyom

November 5, 2021 at 06:06 PM

Classic Knife (Vanilla) is really good and relative cheap compared to karambit or butterfly knife
mrTHEsong avatar

mrTHEsong

November 5, 2021 at 08:08 PM

hi i know you you me hi
mrTHEsong avatar

mrTHEsong

November 5, 2021 at 08:08 PM

hi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hi
mrTHEsong avatar

mrTHEsong

November 5, 2021 at 08:08 PM

hi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hihi i know you you me hi
CODEX124584 avatar

CODEX124584

November 6, 2021 at 04:01 PM

butterfly is good knife
