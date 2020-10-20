PayPal
Hm....What do you guys think is the best way of getting soul gems?

its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 20, 2020 at 07:09 PM

I usually have a routine I do inorder to get gems but I think there might be a better routine. So let's all share our routine or methods in discussion. Hope you don't mind doing that.
ron7 avatar

ron7

October 20, 2020 at 07:12 PM

Well the basic and easy was to get SG is to do the taska (the games they have up)
TrongNghiaHa avatar

TrongNghiaHa

October 20, 2020 at 07:35 PM

log in every day
TheGamerBoy543210 avatar

TheGamerBoy543210

October 20, 2020 at 08:29 PM

Well the basic and easy was to get SG is to do the taska (the games they have up)

MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 20, 2020 at 09:14 PM

yeah, just everyday make some posts on the forums, try and complete an easy game task and you're set to go. That's all I do anyways.
jffog avatar

jffog

October 20, 2020 at 10:15 PM

How much do you get by posting here?
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 20, 2020 at 10:26 PM

I think the amount of exp earned gets less after each level. I am on level 2 and I got 6% exp from this.
WhoCaresAnymore avatar

WhoCaresAnymore

October 22, 2020 at 11:01 AM

So Um, I just started, and I am not allowed to sign up for anything and I'm not a fan of fighting games, also I suck at all of the minigames. what should I do?... Also I really only started on this website to comeplete the task on rblx.land for it, but I have not yet.
(Also please don't criticize me)
anaqueen21 avatar

anaqueen21

October 22, 2020 at 11:08 AM

It is not the best way to earn soulgems. Only usual ways.
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 22, 2020 at 11:36 AM

I think write three articles in a day would give you a lot of exp of you don't usually play games.
trubadur11 avatar

trubadur11

October 22, 2020 at 11:46 AM

Only the best way it is the usual ways.
WUG88 avatar

WUG88

October 22, 2020 at 12:50 PM

I try logging in to get at least 5 SGs a day and I do the APP Zone for some SGs. I rarely do the tasks as it seems like some don't even reward me anyways. :/
zack285100 avatar

zack285100

October 22, 2020 at 01:54 PM

hi everyone
Tartansnow899 avatar

Tartansnow899

October 22, 2020 at 02:06 PM

talking on forums gives u 2-3 xp
BigCheese321234 avatar

BigCheese321234

October 22, 2020 at 03:26 PM

ItsJami avatar

ItsJami

October 22, 2020 at 03:51 PM

Steam daily chest and weekly or monthly chest
its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 22, 2020 at 09:01 PM

Thank you!
Sneaky_cat345 avatar

Sneaky_cat345

October 22, 2020 at 09:02 PM

Thanks veryuch i got 280 gems

Hm....What do you guys think is the best way of getting soul gems? - General Discussions Forum on Gamehag