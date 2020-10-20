Hm....What do you guys think is the best way of getting soul gems?

I usually have a routine I do inorder to get gems but I think there might be a better routine. So let's all share our routine or methods in discussion. Hope you don't mind doing that.
Well the basic and easy was to get SG is to do the taska (the games they have up)
Well the basic and easy was to get SG is to do the taska (the games they have up)
20 OCTOBER 2020 16:12 1628
yeah, just everyday make some posts on the forums, try and complete an easy game task and you're set to go. That's all I do anyways.
How much do you get by posting here?
I think the amount of exp earned gets less after each level. I am on level 2 and I got 6% exp from this.
So Um, I just started, and I am not allowed to sign up for anything and I'm not a fan of fighting games, also I suck at all of the minigames. what should I do?... Also I really only started on this website to comeplete the task on rblx.land for it, but I have not yet.
(Also please don't criticize me)
It is not the best way to earn soulgems. Only usual ways.
I think write three articles in a day would give you a lot of exp of you don't usually play games.
Only the best way it is the usual ways.
I try logging in to get at least 5 SGs a day and I do the APP Zone for some SGs. I rarely do the tasks as it seems like some don't even reward me anyways. :/
talking on forums gives u 2-3 xp
sorry for spamming i need dem gems
Sorry for spamming just 4 more comments
Steam daily chest and weekly or monthly chest
Thanks veryuch i got 280 gems