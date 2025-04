What is this game about?

Clice What is this game about?

Dany_14_ What is this game about?

PissMonke i think this game is about teaching the art of the conquest

nazar190 idk i think it's no good or good

bata_lszlo Ki akarom probalni en is mi a velemeny a jatekrol?

maxjack2099 This game is about strategy, quiet nice game to try. Go play sometime, worth to try.