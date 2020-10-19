Rain

This game is really fun

unbracedbooch avatar

unbracedbooch

October 19, 2020 at 07:16 AM

I got extremely addicted to this game
Bot345 avatar

Bot345

October 20, 2020 at 10:04 AM

really
Yaron1979 avatar

Yaron1979

November 5, 2020 at 08:00 PM

it is good game . shold i start ? gamehug give points for this game..
hhh1234321kllk avatar

hhh1234321kllk

March 6, 2021 at 07:23 PM

this game is very fun
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 11, 2021 at 11:41 AM

yeah this game is pretty fun with nice aesthetic and poggers gameplay
theburnt avatar

theburnt

March 11, 2021 at 12:04 PM

bro did you just say poggers thats banned

PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 13, 2021 at 05:03 AM

yeah this game is really fun and quite addicting
Avplayz avatar

Avplayz

March 13, 2021 at 12:59 PM

yeah it looks good but i am on laptop
made_fou_you avatar

made_fou_you

March 13, 2021 at 09:15 PM

hello
kingsorra12 avatar

kingsorra12

March 15, 2021 at 04:43 AM

how is this game ive never played it can someone please write a comment so i know if its really good?
DadyCLOoo avatar

DadyCLOoo

March 19, 2021 at 07:09 AM

actually the game is so good i cant stop playing it
KylzPlayz avatar

KylzPlayz

March 19, 2021 at 11:42 AM

Me too it's so fun!
sfsgamerz avatar

sfsgamerz

March 19, 2021 at 01:01 PM

ya this game is so addictive

legend81001 avatar

legend81001

March 19, 2021 at 01:21 PM

Ög hekaaa
VenomQUeen avatar

VenomQUeen

March 20, 2021 at 12:21 AM

is it? Then that's a positive rewive
macek2 avatar

macek2

April 9, 2021 at 05:06 PM

yes extrem fun

wingyip avatar

wingyip

August 22, 2021 at 02:35 PM

yes, but play more time it seem loop and loop
