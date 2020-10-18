Is it worth buying Cod Modern Warfare

Akiru Is it worth buying Call of Duty Modern Warfare? It says its 60 bucks for PS4 so I don't know if I want to buy it or not.

Shashank2471 Yes Great game you will not regret

AMsterDam3112 Yeah sure it is as it has good graphics,good settings, and a multiplayer too.

bepiscat4 yes you right





Bradleygauthier if you wany it, go for it. but i think you should buy cold war since mw is getting outdated by the day.

TacticalGamer2004 yeah its a very interesting game

salvadorjhoels i think you dont need to buy COD is a free to play game ?maybe or its free





jmoocky i think so ... on xbox it’s free

enderbox0718 Its not free, but the multiplayer is. The campaign is 60 dollars its on sale most of the times, i think u should try it out sometimes.

BoldiuSama Yes, it's campaign is great, sometimes shocking, and the multiplayer has really good mechanics, but the community is really toxic, so I would recommend it.





Jashandeep0308 I don't think so. as it is very expensive

foreveralone1 its very expensive but worth it

Englaaaand Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.

Englaaaand Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.





doctorswag It looks fun to me.

PissMonke pretty poggu game but take up a lot of storage which isnt very poggers

bikesh1988 its quite expensive... but for the tatical and shooting game its sounds good.

PissMonke the game is really good and with its graphics its truly worth the price

Jashandeep0308 if you have a good pc then yes

brightmoonlight Yes you should. It's worth the price



JustMathy_Wolf If you are fond of Modern FPS genre, then this game will be good.