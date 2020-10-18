sarafederedica
Is it worth buying Cod Modern Warfare

Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 11:19 PM

Is it worth buying Call of Duty Modern Warfare? It says its 60 bucks for PS4 so I don't know if I want to buy it or not.
Shashank2471 avatar

Shashank2471

October 19, 2020 at 08:04 PM

Yes Great game you will not regret
AMsterDam3112 avatar

AMsterDam3112

October 25, 2020 at 08:53 PM

Yeah sure it is as it has good graphics,good settings, and a multiplayer too.
bepiscat4 avatar

bepiscat4

November 16, 2020 at 09:21 AM

yes you right

Bradleygauthier avatar

Bradleygauthier

November 24, 2020 at 02:54 AM

if you wany it, go for it. but i think you should buy cold war since mw is getting outdated by the day.
TacticalGamer2004 avatar

TacticalGamer2004

December 30, 2020 at 07:24 PM

yeah its a very interesting game
salvadorjhoels avatar

salvadorjhoels

January 11, 2021 at 12:59 PM

i think you dont need to buy COD is a free to play game ?maybe or its free

jmoocky avatar

jmoocky

February 11, 2021 at 07:03 AM

i think so ... on xbox it’s free
enderbox0718 avatar

enderbox0718

February 11, 2021 at 08:47 AM

Its not free, but the multiplayer is. The campaign is 60 dollars its on sale most of the times, i think u should try it out sometimes.
BoldiuSama avatar

BoldiuSama

February 25, 2021 at 02:47 PM

Yes, it's campaign is great, sometimes shocking, and the multiplayer has really good mechanics, but the community is really toxic, so I would recommend it.

Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

February 27, 2021 at 10:59 AM

I don't think so. as it is very expensive
foreveralone1 avatar

foreveralone1

February 28, 2021 at 08:44 AM

its very expensive but worth it
Englaaaand avatar

Englaaaand

February 28, 2021 at 03:18 PM

Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.
dendulka123 avatar

dendulka123

February 28, 2021 at 06:12 PM

Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.fawfrwa

doctorswag avatar

doctorswag

March 4, 2021 at 08:43 PM

It looks fun to me.
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 5, 2021 at 07:54 AM

pretty poggu game but take up a lot of storage which isnt very poggers
69DaRsh69 avatar

69DaRsh69

March 5, 2021 at 10:51 PM

its very expensive but worth it

YTEmir avatar

YTEmir

March 6, 2021 at 03:31 AM

bikesh1988 avatar

bikesh1988

March 8, 2021 at 06:15 PM

its quite expensive... but for the tatical and shooting game its sounds good.
PissMonke avatar

PissMonke

March 10, 2021 at 07:53 AM

the game is really good and with its graphics its truly worth the price
Jashandeep0308 avatar

Jashandeep0308

March 10, 2021 at 10:28 AM

if you have a good pc then yes
brightmoonlight avatar

brightmoonlight

April 30, 2021 at 09:35 PM

Yes you should. It's worth the price
JustMathy_Wolf avatar

JustMathy_Wolf

May 1, 2021 at 03:54 PM

If you are fond of Modern FPS genre, then this game will be good.
Thehuntersss avatar

Thehuntersss

June 8, 2021 at 06:38 AM

buy it it is amazing game
