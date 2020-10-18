Is it worth buying Cod Modern Warfare

Is it worth buying Call of Duty Modern Warfare? It says its 60 bucks for PS4 so I don't know if I want to buy it or not.
Yes Great game you will not regret
Yeah sure it is as it has good graphics,good settings, and a multiplayer too.
if you wany it, go for it. but i think you should buy cold war since mw is getting outdated by the day.
yeah its a very interesting game
i think you dont need to buy COD is a free to play game ?maybe or its free
i think so ... on xbox it’s free
Its not free, but the multiplayer is. The campaign is 60 dollars its on sale most of the times, i think u should try it out sometimes.
Yes, it's campaign is great, sometimes shocking, and the multiplayer has really good mechanics, but the community is really toxic, so I would recommend it.
I don't think so. as it is very expensive
its very expensive but worth it
Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.
Its better than Cold war by a mile, so get it.
pretty poggu game but take up a lot of storage which isnt very poggers
its quite expensive... but for the tatical and shooting game its sounds good.
the game is really good and with its graphics its truly worth the price
if you have a good pc then yes
Yes you should. It's worth the price
If you are fond of Modern FPS genre, then this game will be good.
buy it it is amazing game