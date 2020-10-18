What is this thread

Amazon prime isn't a game. Why is there a thread for it
why not something else to comment on lmao
How can this appear here.
because its fast shipping man
embrace it
Who knows honestly. just go with it.
Who knows honestly. just go with it.
me too are know because that sooook funny are know what they talking about I'm not a ginuis
*** *** *** *** *** om gomg *** ogm ogmg
*** *** gogmgom gogm gomg gom gom gogm gogmg gog glgogmomgogkobglgmlbgmog gogm gogmg gogmg gogmg g gogmgogmogmgogmgk tg
I believe it is time for us to play and fine the best game for achievements
to be honest it shouldnt exist but XP grab
yoai de sagramente la perunda
The best games are free games.
amazon prime got gaming loot system