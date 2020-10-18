Rain

Contracts not giving me SG

Akiru avatar

Akiru

October 18, 2020 at 10:09 PM

I did 4 contracts yesterday but none have them have given me soul gems
SUPPER_NOOB avatar

SUPPER_NOOB

October 18, 2020 at 10:43 PM

Bana da bazen verilmiuo
vukosavljevicm5 avatar

vukosavljevicm5

October 19, 2020 at 07:38 PM

i dont know
DimitriosTheGOAT avatar

DimitriosTheGOAT

October 19, 2020 at 08:20 PM

Please someone help same thing happens to me only one of them worked
nrkdm avatar

nrkdm

October 19, 2020 at 09:39 PM

the best thing to do is to wait or restart the software you're using.
sunkanmi_balogun avatar

sunkanmi_balogun

October 20, 2020 at 02:48 AM

same here
FireKnight avatar

FireKnight

October 20, 2020 at 03:00 AM

Look how to contact them thrue Misty or discort and describe your problem.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 20, 2020 at 03:27 AM

sometimes it takes time for the contracts to credit but you cannot contact Misty about contracts as stated on the page because contracts are provided by a third party. I highly suggest just doing game tasks.
maurene avatar

maurene

October 20, 2020 at 05:10 AM

same here idk what to do
DioJoestarKujo2 avatar

DioJoestarKujo2

October 20, 2020 at 05:52 AM

Thx for this
shazoobi avatar

shazoobi

October 20, 2020 at 11:06 AM

yeah the ability to contact the offerwalls over contracts is limited through game had as they are 3rd party vendors
nrkdm avatar

nrkdm

October 20, 2020 at 11:22 AM

contracts are third-party so the only thing you can do is; contact someone on the discord
R3IMOND_Tv avatar

R3IMOND_Tv

October 20, 2020 at 11:52 AM

Please can I have some sg
R3IMOND_Tv avatar

R3IMOND_Tv

October 20, 2020 at 11:53 AM

here's my comment
R3IMOND_Tv avatar

R3IMOND_Tv

October 20, 2020 at 11:54 AM

sorry for this comment because 40 SYMBOLS to gain some level experience blah blah blah wahahahaha!!! sorry:)
3r1c_S3b4st14n avatar

3r1c_S3b4st14n

October 21, 2020 at 02:19 AM

Thr system may be r broken.
arnoldantu16052003 avatar

arnoldantu16052003

October 21, 2020 at 05:09 PM

i didn't got my rewards for a bulshit survey
