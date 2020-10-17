sarafederedica
Should we blame Adopt Me! for Roblox shutdown?

Djordjevas07alt avatar

Djordjevas07alt

October 17, 2020 at 10:01 PM

Hello fellow Robloxians! Last weekend Adopt Me! dropped a really big update, which caused whole website to crash. Or did it? Well, let's see when did this all start!

Few months earlier...


So a few months earlier, Adopt Me! was dropping a really big update. That update was supposed to give players ability to dress their pets, and those pets can be obtained by either hatching eggs or trading. They had a big countdown before the release of that update, and around 1 hour - 30 minutes before the release, Adopt Me!'s player count started to rise gradually. In the meantime, Roblox servers were getting more and more unstable, leading the whole site to crash. Player's friends list wasn't loading, they couldn't join games, and even if they did, they had a poor experience due to chat lagging, ping being horrible, etc. Of course people who aren't playing Adopt Me! actively were upset because they couldn't join their favorite games. Of course the developers of Adopt Me! received a huge backlash, hate, and all kinds of negative comments. Adopt Me! also broke a record, for having most players in one game on Roblox at the time (1.2 millions - 1.5 millions). This was the first major crash of Roblox servers in it's history.


Yet again, another update - another server crash. To be able to prove that Adopt Me! wasn't responsible, I will give you a quick summary of the incident.


Incident Summary


So on the Saturday, October 10th 2020, Adopt Me! was supposed to have an update. As it was weekend, Roblox moderators, developers, administrators weren't on duty, as they only work on weekdays. Around 3 hours before the update, everything was looking fine, countdown was set, everything was ready for the big day. Update included 12 new pets which were hatched from fossil eggs. The update was really hyped up, and around 2 hours before the release, Roblox servers started acting up. Same as before - website was lagging, people couldn't join games, in-game chat was being really slow and the filter system (system that prevents people from swearing and saying bad words) on it was as well. As Roblox's maintenance department (moderators, developers, moderators) weren't on duty (they had a day-off), no-one was there to fix the issue. The servers could be easily fixed, only problem was there wasn't anybody to do it. Anyways, as the timer was going on, more and more kids started to join Adopt Me!, causing the servers to break down even more. Situation was worse and worse, and the whole website was down. The highest player count the game had at that day was 1,768,076 - they broke the record once again! If there was someone to manage those servers, the game would reach 2.5+ millions. As always, game's development team got a huge backlash, hate and negative comments from the community. There were petitions to remove the game from Roblox since the previous incident. And the status of servers were switching between green (stable) and yellow (semi-stable) for whole weekend. At the end, everybody lost - Roblox did, players did, Adopt Me! development team did. That weekend was pretty chaotic.
JAkK3VBI2bnDv9K7zDtavQejMcJ7SK.jpg

Conclusion


So after this summary you obviously see that it was Roblox's fault. If they had people to maintenance the servers, none of this would happen. If you still don't believe me, look at this list that says why it isn't Adopt Me!'s fault:

 - Developers can't control how many people will play their game. Only thing that they could do is shutdown all servers, but then no-one would be able to play it.

 - If Roblox's servers weren't so bad, and if there was someone to maintain them, none of this would happen.

 - Most of Roblox's users are very young kids and you can't expect kids to not play a game that is kid-friendly and that is attractive to kids.

Also this might've been a painful weekend, but one good thing in series of bad things is that the Adopt Me! had more players at once than most of popular games at the moment (Like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto: Online, etc), as seen in the picture below. That will make Roblox really popular, and we will get more players, and that means Roblox will be getting more updates, and it's economy will be bigger.
5zb5kQLPwvjdwMBhBV8kMIEtU3Xo0e.png

Personally, I am not a big fan of Adopt Me!, but the game is successful and popular, and either if you love it or hate it, you should respect the development team and/or the game for helping Roblox out and being so popular among kids.

If you are reading this, you're a legend. Thank you for reading this article, I really appreciate it. Give it a like and check out the video and creator of it, KonekoKitten, for making it, be sure to check it out, as he went into the details and found a really good way to explain the whole situation. Check him out!
soulflyxdark

soulflyxdark

October 17, 2020 at 10:35 PM

Öyun sıkıcı geldi bana :(
Sherry406

Sherry406

October 17, 2020 at 11:29 PM

wow nice i love it good
holyghost

holyghost

October 18, 2020 at 12:06 AM

:heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes::heart_eyes:
1X1OP1

1X1OP1

October 18, 2020 at 12:19 AM

It wasnt adopt me that crashed roblox. People blame adopt me because they hate on the game.
Sherry406

Sherry406

October 18, 2020 at 12:21 AM

hehehehehe game is xp
ashleytt

ashleytt

October 18, 2020 at 11:39 AM

i think its bc of adopt me no cap
ashleytt

ashleytt

October 18, 2020 at 11:42 AM

bc royale high was not working for me its had a locker on the play botten
ya12hya1

ya12hya1

October 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

im go here for get gem but im dont get why :(
ya12hya1

ya12hya1

October 18, 2020 at 11:53 AM

im go here for get gem but im dont get why :(
its_amysgaming

its_amysgaming

October 19, 2020 at 02:29 PM

No we should blame adopt me!!! Adopt me is an amazing game and it's such the haters who says that.
Kingotroncz

Kingotroncz

October 19, 2020 at 03:40 PM

No adopt me is very bad
Criticalopsforlife

Criticalopsforlife

October 19, 2020 at 03:51 PM

i play jailbreak
Rayver042809

Rayver042809

October 19, 2020 at 04:50 PM

Its i good game people just hate it so thats why thay say fake news about it.
Rayver042809

Rayver042809

October 19, 2020 at 04:51 PM

Also this is my comment :)
mohammed_rafiq

mohammed_rafiq

October 20, 2020 at 11:26 AM

no please i love roblox
ridvan_ckr

ridvan_ckr

October 21, 2020 at 05:13 AM

intersting
ridvan_ckr

ridvan_ckr

October 21, 2020 at 05:13 AM

where who?
ThinkingYT

ThinkingYT

October 21, 2020 at 07:10 AM

anyone wanna buy my bat dragon for 10,000 bucks or 13,000
its_amysgaming

its_amysgaming

October 21, 2020 at 10:19 PM

We definitely shouldn't blame adopt me for Roblox shutdown. People like playing the game so whenever there is an update they are ready. It's like when an new iphone is launched.
anshuman_rao

anshuman_rao

October 21, 2020 at 11:51 PM

yeah that’s true 9
King_Alex

King_Alex

October 22, 2020 at 10:48 AM

well thats really bad

ioaneio

ioaneio

October 22, 2020 at 03:33 PM

lo idc this i only need xp lel
ekrem_onder

ekrem_onder

October 22, 2020 at 03:41 PM

Hİ GUYS THIS IS MY COMMENT

ekrem_onder

ekrem_onder

October 22, 2020 at 03:41 PM

Hİİ

