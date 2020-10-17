Should we blame Adopt Me! for Roblox shutdown?

Hello fellow Robloxians! Last weekend Adopt Me! dropped a really big update, which caused whole website to crash. Or did it? Well, let's see when did this all start!



Few months earlier...





So a few months earlier, Adopt Me! was dropping a really big update. That update was supposed to give players ability to dress their pets, and those pets can be obtained by either hatching eggs or trading. They had a big countdown before the release of that update, and around 1 hour - 30 minutes before the release, Adopt Me!'s player count started to rise gradually. In the meantime, Roblox servers were getting more and more unstable, leading the whole site to crash. Player's friends list wasn't loading, they couldn't join games, and even if they did, they had a poor experience due to chat lagging, ping being horrible, etc. Of course people who aren't playing Adopt Me! actively were upset because they couldn't join their favorite games. Of course the developers of Adopt Me! received a huge backlash, hate, and all kinds of negative comments. Adopt Me! also broke a record, for having most players in one game on Roblox at the time (1.2 millions - 1.5 millions). This was the first major crash of Roblox servers in it's history.

Incident Summary

Conclusion



Yet again, another update - another server crash. To be able to prove that Adopt Me! wasn't responsible, I will give you a quick summary of the incident.So on the Saturday, October 10th 2020, Adopt Me! was supposed to have an update. As it was weekend, Roblox moderators, developers, administrators weren't on duty, as they only work on weekdays. Around 3 hours before the update, everything was looking fine, countdown was set, everything was ready for the big day. Update included 12 new pets which were hatched from fossil eggs. The update was really hyped up, and around 2 hours before the release, Roblox servers started acting up. Same as before - website was lagging, people couldn't join games, in-game chat was being really slow and the filter system (system that prevents people from swearing and saying bad words) on it was as well. As Roblox's maintenance department (moderators, developers, moderators) weren't on duty (they had a day-off), no-one was there to fix the issue. The servers could be easily fixed, only problem was there wasn't anybody to do it. Anyways, as the timer was going on, more and more kids started to join Adopt Me!, causing the servers to break down even more. Situation was worse and worse, and the whole website was down. The highest player count the game had at that day was 1,768,076 - they broke the record once again! If there was someone to manage those servers, the game would reach 2.5+ millions. As always, game's development team got a huge backlash, hate and negative comments from the community. There were petitions to remove the game from Roblox since the previous incident. And the status of servers were switching between green (stable) and yellow (semi-stable) for whole weekend. At the end, everybody lost - Roblox did, players did, Adopt Me! development team did. That weekend was pretty chaotic.So after this summary you obviously see that it was Roblox's fault. If they had people to maintenance the servers, none of this would happen. If you still don't believe me, look at this list that says why it isn't Adopt Me!'s fault:- Developers can't control how many people will play their game. Only thing that they could do is shutdown all servers, but then no-one would be able to play it.- If Roblox's servers weren't so bad, and if there was someone to maintain them, none of this would happen.- Most of Roblox's users are very young kids and you can't expect kids to not play a game that is kid-friendly and that is attractive to kids.Also this might've been a painful weekend, but one good thing in series of bad things is that the Adopt Me! had more players at once than most of popular games at the moment (Like Counter Strike: Global Offensive, Grand Theft Auto: Online, etc), as seen in the picture below. That will make Roblox really popular, and we will get more players, and that means Roblox will be getting more updates, and it's economy will be bigger.Personally, I am not a big fan of Adopt Me!, but the game is successful and popular, and either if you love it or hate it, you should respect the development team and/or the game for helping Roblox out and being so popular among kids.If you are reading this, you're a legend. Thank you for reading this article, I really appreciate it. Give it a like and check out the video and creator of it, KonekoKitten, for making it, be sure to check it out, as he went into the details and found a really good way to explain the whole situation. Check him out!