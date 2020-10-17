sarafederedica
Any game suggestions?

its_amysgaming avatar

its_amysgaming

October 17, 2020 at 07:15 PM

I would love to try out new games. The game I usually play is Roblox like Roblox is what I always play on roblox I usually play royale high, adopt me and Bloxburg. I also like to play bitlife and among us. Leave your game suggestions below :)
Thepro275 avatar

Thepro275

October 17, 2020 at 07:26 PM

You can try out Genshin Impact. It has a great storyline and has anime graphics.

gm_abbasi avatar

gm_abbasi

October 17, 2020 at 11:04 PM

board king is good game recommended for playing
NinjaFlamesRS avatar

NinjaFlamesRS

October 17, 2020 at 11:49 PM

I recommend Genshin Impact too. Top notch game worth at least 25 bucks but its free.
MookGamer avatar

MookGamer

October 18, 2020 at 07:49 PM

War thunder is a great game that'll get you soul gems in the meantime so I highly suggest that one too.
farkasmax123 avatar

farkasmax123

October 18, 2020 at 08:25 PM

if u love space : space engineers. if u love little survival games : don't starve. if u love shooting, well... any cod games :D and if u love epic survival : ONLY rust
atik_atik1 avatar

atik_atik1

October 18, 2020 at 11:31 PM

sş oyunu veviyorsan pubg mobile gammelooptan indir ve oyna

Hiyax avatar

Hiyax

October 19, 2020 at 12:10 AM

minecraft


JohnYKism avatar

JohnYKism

October 19, 2020 at 02:22 PM

you might wanna try State of decay 2... a somewhat complex zombie apocalyptic games with Base Building system..
Agbar avatar

Agbar

October 19, 2020 at 02:49 PM

Brawlhalla is a great fun game, and not even that requiring.
Sreehari14 avatar

Sreehari14

October 19, 2020 at 04:10 PM

brawlhalla is fire
Sreehari14 avatar

Sreehari14

October 19, 2020 at 04:52 PM

among us lol
vukosavljevicm5 avatar

vukosavljevicm5

October 19, 2020 at 07:39 PM

unturned is good game
krisna2 avatar

krisna2

October 19, 2020 at 07:54 PM

cod

