Can I Upgrade to PS4?

Commando314 So I have a PS3 with me and with the release of PS5, I want to exchange my console with a PS4. Is there a way I can do it officially?

WUG88 You probably can go to like a local exchange store/place. I've read that maybe GameStop might be able to do that. Though, you'll probably need the PS3 console & money to fully pay for the PS4. Or sell it to get money.

prexca what is this