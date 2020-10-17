Rain

any game I should try?

ryzUp avatar

ryzUp

October 17, 2020 at 01:49 AM

I been playing 2k and fifa for the last 3 months what other things should I try?
Eozc99 avatar

Eozc99

October 17, 2020 at 03:29 AM

ghost of tsushima one of the best games ive played
Drag_king avatar

Drag_king

October 17, 2020 at 04:48 AM

Minecraft, among us, out last, . . .
Albertluis avatar

Albertluis

October 17, 2020 at 05:20 AM

among us of course
NinjaFlamesRS avatar

NinjaFlamesRS

October 17, 2020 at 06:44 AM

Genshin Impact
kickercalf avatar

kickercalf

October 17, 2020 at 06:54 AM

Idk try minecraft, or among us.
ron7 avatar

ron7

October 17, 2020 at 10:44 AM

Try out Warframe and Genshin impact
Oliver25 avatar

Oliver25

October 17, 2020 at 12:54 PM

Play what you want, the games people will give you are games THEY enjoy, find games that YOU enjoy.
ryzUp avatar

ryzUp

October 18, 2020 at 01:38 AM

oliver i literally asked people to recommend me games i goddang know what I'm asking
holyghost avatar

holyghost

October 18, 2020 at 02:11 AM

Play what you want, the games people will give you are games THEY enjoy, find games that YOU enjoy.
