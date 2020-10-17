any game I should try?

ryzUp I been playing 2k and fifa for the last 3 months what other things should I try?

Eozc99 ghost of tsushima one of the best games ive played

Drag_king Minecraft, among us, out last, . . .

Albertluis among us of course

NinjaFlamesRS Genshin Impact

kickercalf Idk try minecraft, or among us.

ron7 Try out Warframe and Genshin impact

Oliver25 Play what you want, the games people will give you are games THEY enjoy, find games that YOU enjoy.

ryzUp oliver i literally asked people to recommend me games i goddang know what I'm asking