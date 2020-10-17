any game I should try?

I been playing 2k and fifa for the last 3 months what other things should I try?
ghost of tsushima one of the best games ive played
Minecraft, among us, out last, . . .
Idk try minecraft, or among us.
Try out Warframe and Genshin impact
Play what you want, the games people will give you are games THEY enjoy, find games that YOU enjoy.
oliver i literally asked people to recommend me games i goddang know what I'm asking
