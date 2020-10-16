Rain

Back to Sword Art Online

Can you get SG in this game

October 16, 2020 at 10:53 AM

Legit guys
October 26, 2020 at 09:39 AM

If your device is compatible with the game. Then sure you do.
October 26, 2020 at 11:05 AM

is funny how everyone is the same character so tbh not that fun
October 28, 2020 at 03:01 AM

i dont see any task so how will i get my reward and how much will it be??
October 28, 2020 at 07:21 AM

LOVED SAO FROM THE ANIME SIDE TOO AND FROM THE GAMING SIDE TOO..
October 28, 2020 at 12:34 PM

of course you can
October 30, 2020 at 04:58 AM

yeah you can
October 30, 2020 at 09:19 AM

i like that movie hahahaha
October 30, 2020 at 10:25 AM

can i invite you guys.? this is my referral code GH1756313
October 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM

yuzzzz mah sis and i have watched this and i played it-
October 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM

me need points

October 30, 2020 at 10:27 AM

me need pointsss

October 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM

lol hahahahahah
October 30, 2020 at 10:28 AM

in 4 days i will become a frog they said :confounded:
October 30, 2020 at 10:30 AM

because you did not do the task
October 31, 2020 at 10:07 AM

Yes, you can get SGs from it. Just take a task related to this game and make sure to follow all the instructions to claim the SGs. There are some cases where the tasks given were unaccepted or declined, just try again and claim your reward after it! Don't forget to enjoy the game, since in that way it'll be easier for you to finish the task.
October 31, 2020 at 11:33 AM

There is no more frog stuff isnt it
November 2, 2020 at 08:03 AM

i need more points
November 3, 2020 at 03:42 AM

How?
November 3, 2020 at 07:04 AM

i need exp hmm :3

November 5, 2020 at 10:45 AM

can i invite you guys.? this is my referral code GH1756313

November 9, 2020 at 10:43 PM

game is cool is very cool is very fun hahahassssa
November 12, 2020 at 12:33 AM

ппппппппппп
November 29, 2020 at 03:19 PM

yes...
November 30, 2020 at 05:33 AM

nice one bro haha
