No gems for this game. Sad.

sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem526
Kimberly Kelley
Kimberly Kelley
Gem49
Merida
Merida
Gem31
krishmahato086
krishmahato086
Gem8
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem1,148
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem356
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem20
Milo
Milo
Gem210
KilboBaginz420
KilboBaginz420
Gem30
sarafederedica
sarafederedica
Gem3,080
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem809
Cases.gg
Cases.gg
Gem1,590
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem122
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Bursátil InversiónesJG
Gem886
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem7,000
Rachelle Denny
Rachelle Denny
Gem4,200
Rain

Gem0

unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: pressF emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Coffin emote (inline chat version) Coffin emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Very Cat emote (inline chat version) Very Cat emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Kekwait emote (inline chat version) Astute Gentleman emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Ya quiero tener robux para ya gastar en cualquier cosa
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Para gastar
unranked rank iconCharlie López Rodolfo: Quiero tener ya robux
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem36 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconDkgmsfk: Hola, ¿alguno activo por aquí?
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
SystemGamehag: 2 users received Gem204 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconMilo: hey
novice rank iconKilboBaginz420: Capybara stare emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: ..
unranked rank iconIvanna Palomo: Como le ago para conseguir robux?
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Lol
unranked rank iconSamuel Mejia: aa
AdminJoshverd: Petcapy emote (inline chat version)
SystemGamehag: One user received Gem249 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: How long does it take to show up
unranked rank iconRyan Deals: Anyone done the cazino casino offer
SystemGamehag: 3 users received Gem76 from the Rain.
unranked rank iconPoolBoy187: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: Popcorn emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconGabriel Arrighi: ..
unranked rank iconmara: Kekwait emote (inline chat version)
unranked rank iconmara: meow
unranked rank iconAtia: blobDance emote (inline chat version)
AdminSwirfty: Meow
Sign in to start chatting

30

0/160

Back to Elvenar

No gems for this game. Sad.

teytheavdtd avatar

teytheavdtd

October 16, 2020 at 09:04 AM

No gems for this game. Sad.
BaconZ_DeV avatar

BaconZ_DeV

October 17, 2020 at 04:04 PM

Yea sad. bruh
Xyzberkan avatar

Xyzberkan

October 17, 2020 at 05:39 PM

It would have been good if there were
phantom_tigerman avatar

phantom_tigerman

December 30, 2020 at 09:52 PM

Kinda sucks that there is no gems cuz most stuff won’t work for me to get gems from.
Hehe_boi_443 avatar

Hehe_boi_443

January 9, 2021 at 09:02 PM

I had the same issue. I submitted my screenshot but got a message from the Gamehag support that I “didn’t use the propper link to download the app or already had an account” neither of which is true
KuuShy avatar

KuuShy

January 10, 2021 at 07:01 PM

It depends on what conutry do you live in
qwacky avatar

qwacky

January 11, 2021 at 12:56 AM

oke then
Emircanparlak7 avatar

Emircanparlak7

January 11, 2021 at 10:12 PM

6 merhaba och att jag
andreipaca avatar

andreipaca

January 12, 2021 at 02:49 AM

truly sad ....
Momdadzack avatar

Momdadzack

February 7, 2021 at 03:19 AM

hi ???? I'm new
Viko_Petrov1 avatar

Viko_Petrov1

February 7, 2021 at 08:59 PM

No gems for this game. Sad.
the site best for me need more SG to buy my best game
Katrin_X3 avatar

Katrin_X3

February 14, 2021 at 02:07 PM

no you not here
biscuitsoldier99 avatar

biscuitsoldier99

February 14, 2021 at 04:44 PM

This task doesn't give gems? How sad reallly, I was looking forward to buy a gift card or something, it is best that you try out another task that will give you way more gems, however the more time consuming the more gems you'll get so be careful with which one you choose, you do not want to spend more than 15+ days on a task.
Firefox4968 avatar

Firefox4968

February 14, 2021 at 04:52 PM

This is the best game I have have ever played and who ever is reading this should play the game!
tpn_schn avatar

tpn_schn

February 15, 2021 at 01:43 PM

This game has a lot of tasks avaible, you just can not see them
gojogo avatar

gojogo

February 17, 2021 at 02:05 AM

I'm having troubles as well they don't recognize i did the task, had any luck?
Dominator6u531 avatar

Dominator6u531

February 17, 2021 at 08:20 AM

i like this game, but its kind of slow story wise
mihai2005XD avatar

mihai2005XD

February 18, 2021 at 03:27 AM

It is an amazing game , I really recommend it!
keram70 avatar

keram70

March 22, 2021 at 09:47 PM

Docela naštvanej protože stále píše že nejsem přihlášen přes účet.Přitom na snímku maj vše.Nebudu hrát a raději odinstaluji.:rage:
taKoboi avatar

taKoboi

March 24, 2021 at 03:14 PM

what i dont speak chinese
megakokotson avatar

megakokotson

May 4, 2021 at 04:50 PM

yes it posible take a gems, ifthey verify you. but no
youandheleatlascz avatar

youandheleatlascz

January 30, 2022 at 03:34 PM

If it is so, it is realy sad
Carp_Kevin avatar

Carp_Kevin

May 1, 2022 at 07:45 PM

Tato hra je pouze kopií her s budovami I don't recommend
Leksland avatar

Leksland

July 9, 2022 at 09:02 PM

hello alle friends
enEN
EnglishENEspañolESPolskiPLFrançaisFRРусскийRUItalianoITDeutschDEPortuguêsPT

Platform

EarnGamesCashoutGame Information

Rewards

AffiliateLeaderboardRobuxGoogle PlaySteam

Articles

Forums

Stay Connected

XYouTubeFacebookInstagramDiscord

© 2025 Gamehag. All Rights Reserved.

Owned by RCPE Ventures LTD. Operated by Lootably, Inc.

Terms of ServicePrivacy Policy

No gems for this game. Sad. - Elvenar Forum on Gamehag