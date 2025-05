Why do 9 years old play Fortnite?

keve_kaiser When i want to play whit others i always get 9 years old in my squad!!!

Vaaren It is a colorful free to play battle royale game. It is catered to children



Greenleaf @keve_kaiser Most probably because their parents have no idea of what their kids are playing.



@Vaaren If you count 13 years old as "children", then yes. "Fortnite" has a T-rating (ESRB), which means that the game's content is generally suitable for ages 13 and up (in other words, not suitable for 9 year olds).

Clound12 One of the main reasons is because it is free.

Killjoy666 i dont really like fortnite at all.. cause the graphics are so cartoonish indeed..





Zulu01 Actually i like fortnite but i am really bad a t building. I don't mind the cartoonish graphics. It gives the game a more unique feel. Nowadays almost every game has 'realistic' graphics, this one not

vipgamer12 fortnite develops the senses



dimitris32 Colourful,cartoon-ish, and free

Codybond8 It's free so a lot of people (Younger) are able to get the game. Kids cant get jobs

MartiTaSliczna gra jest bezpłatna i ma koloryt więc nie dziwie się czemu gra w tej gre

keve_kaiser Thx guys

abhishek_nani They get easily attracted to the graphics.

KitiKati Since this is a free game and has became mainstream in the gaming community after the first 2 seasons.

pakman4 Epic is targeting kids. Its free and cartoonish.

Jossu03 i have played both: PUBG and Fortnite. Pubg is harder, but fortnite is for fun and trolling.

LuckyBoi i can safely agree with Jossu03 on this

Allu91825Fin Becouse its fun and dosent have blood and guts spinning in the air! Fortnite is a kid friendly game

ling_jeff im actually 10

CamPo97 Bc they like the game, but when you don't want to play with a 9 year old, play solo or search friends.

vitzh People are hiring Frotnite tutors for their children now (no seriously). Parenting at its finest.

YabbinGR because their big brother won't let them play pubg.