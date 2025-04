RTX 3070Ti

LoungeClient12 I like the new graphics card 3070 but 3070ti is actually more awesome!

Eozc99 and 3080 is more more awesome

Eozc99 and 3080ti is more more more awesome

Eozc99 and 3090 is more more more more awesome

Eozc99 and 3090ti is more more more more more more awesome:joy::joy::joy::joy:

LoungeClient12 very good lol

ryzUp do you guys spam to get gems?

NinjaFlamesRS Quite expensive but very good.

kickercalf I don't spam for gems, I just am bored.

kickercalf I don't spam for gems, I just am bored.

kickercalf Other people might though.

kickercalf I am thinking of getting fall guys.

kickercalf Idk yet though