Guys howmuch ever i try, i don't seem to get any new soul gems. What do i do. I play the mini games but i guess they don't earn us soul gems
task. daily login and daily steam chest
Mini games are rigged basically. Sure it takes "skill" but its like you gotta earn an absurd amount of points or whatever to get a single soulgem.
Tell me how to earn points
The tasks but I've never been credited for half of my tasks till date and most of the survey links are dead :(
just do tasks for SG War thunder have some easy and crossout
Yeah just do some task for war thunder they are easy I assume xd
Yeah just do some task for war thunder they are easy I assume xd
Yeah bu at least its kinda fun timekillling when you need it
what is the best way to earn a lot of gems??
play games in pc and complete tasks then easy soul gems.
lol i don't know how to level up fast ;9
Finish your quest or carry out a contract, it's as simple as that :pensive:
there is no anynaurvey really
You Just type in chat nothing else or do tasks
survey links are dead, the tast wont accepted even if i did it
tasks i think :thinking::thinking:
ههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههههه