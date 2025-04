redeem points

tanjina9 How can I redeem my SG points to bitcoin cash?

NinjaFlamesRS I can't seem to find a bitcoin reward option, so I'm going to have to say that it isn't possible.

Oliver25 You can only redeem your points on things in the 'rewards' section of the site. If its not there then it isnt possible sadly.